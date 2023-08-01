Advantest Rolls Out Thermal Control Products for MPT3000 Solid-State Drive Test Platform

Independent Thermal Control Board and Engineering Thermal Chamber Targeting Early SSD Product Development Stages with Per DUT Thermal Control

TOKYO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced two new additions to its MPT3000 solid-state drive (SSD) test platform. The Independent Thermal Control (ITC) device interface boards (DIBs) and Engineering Thermal Chamber (ETC) target early engineering adoption of the MPT3000 by enabling efficient, small-batch engineering, quality assurance and early test development for SSD devices.



Advanced computing standards, such as PCI Express fifth-generation (PCIe Gen 5), enable higher-speed SSD devices with greatly expanded bandwidth for use in advanced data centers and other demanding storage applications. These faster, higher-capacity devices must be characterized and tested in thermal environments that accurately replicate operating temperatures.

Designed for device test qualification and validation, the ETC is integrated into the MPT3000ES3 test system to handle the highest-power PCIe Gen 5 DUTs. The unit enables accurate environmental temperature control within the chamber from -10 to 85°C, utilizing air flow to accurately condition up to 32 4-lane DUTs. The ETC is well suited for characterizing small batches of DUTs at a set temperature within the range stated.

Created for high-volume production test and qualification, the MPT3000HVM3 test systems support ITC DIBs, allowing the user to accurately set and maintain a constant drive temperature. Using active temperature feedback from the DUT, the fan speed is controlled to maintain a constant DUT temperature. This is an improvement from standard DIBs, which supply constant cooling air and allow the DUT temperature to fluctuate with the wattage of the test cycle. ITC DIBs feature air channels on either side of the DUT to maintain a constant DUT temperature on all DUTs, even during asynchronous testing cycles.

“Our customers increasingly need an easy-to-implement solution for engineering, quality assurance and early test development on their SSD devices to ensure they will operate reliably, at temperature, in their end environments,” said Indira Joshi, VP of the MPT3000 product line. “With these new products for our proven MPT3000 test platform, users can execute all of these tasks efficiently, in small batches, for greater flexibility at test, qualification and validation.”

Customer deliveries are currently underway for the Engineering Thermal Chamber and Independent Thermal Control device interface boards. The products are expected to be available for customer purchase in Q4 calendar year 2023. To learn more about these new products, as well as Advantest’s full portfolio of memory test and measurement systems, please visit the company in booth #634 during Flash Memory Summit 2023, August 8-10, at the Santa Clara (Calif.) Convention Center.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

