PHILIPPINES, August 1 - Press Release

August 1, 2023 Bong Go reaffirms commitment to advancing labor sector as he advocates for Advanced Nursing Education, Magna Carta for Seafarers bills Following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA), Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the president's initiatives and underscored his commitment to pursue the shared goal of advancing the labor sectors through his proposed legislative measures. "President Marcos has provided the necessary focus and vision to address the critical issue of the mismatch between job requirements and skills among our workforce," said Go. "His initiatives are in harmony with our endeavors in the Senate to improve the conditions of our workforce, especially seafarers and healthcare professionals," said Go. In his SONA, Marcos declared, "The bane of the mismatch between jobs and skills among our workforce is being rectified through strengthened government-industry-labor-academe partnerships, and the continuous reskilling and upskilling training programs that we have put before our workforce." The president further emphasized the importance of training and education for the country's seafarers and healthcare professionals. Marcos then discussed the resolution of the 17-year issue concerning the European Union's recognition of the training standards for Filipino seafarers. Go emphasized, "This signifies a major victory for our Filipino seafarers, preserving their competitive edge in the global shipping labor market." Notably, Go's Senate Bill No. 1191, or the "Magna Carta for Seafarers", seeks to address similar issues, emphasizing the safeguarding of seafarers' rights to decent and humane employment, providing guidance on training, overseas employment, and retirement. "I commend the president's foresight and decisive actions. His initiatives on seafarers' education and training strongly echo the sentiments expressed in Senate Bill No. 1191, which I filed to provide a Magna Carta for Seafarers," said Go. "Filipino seafarers have long served as a cornerstone of the global maritime sector, and continue to significantly fuel our economy. As such, it becomes essential to safeguard their rights and promote their welfare," he added. Turning his attention to the healthcare sector, Go, who is also the author of the proposed Senate Bill No. 191, the "Advanced Nursing Education Act of 2022," lauded Marcos' initiative to address the shortage of healthcare professionals in the country. Go noted, "The expansion of our medical and nursing programs will bring us one step closer to achieving our goal of universal healthcare." He further expressed his support for the administration's initiative to assist nursing graduates to pass their board exams, emphasizing, "This effort will significantly bolster our pool of healthcare professionals." The Advanced Nursing Education Act, as proposed by Go, envisions a future wherein the nursing profession is fortified with relevant education, better career prospects, and a dignified existence. To this end, it will mandate community integration and immersion for students, with graduate programs built on the experiences and skills of the nurses for mastery, expertise, and leadership in practice, research, and education. The lawmaker earlier authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11466 in 2019, which gives public sector nurses and other civilian government employees their fifth round of salary increases broken down in tranches. In the same year, Go also made sure that sufficient funding was allocated for the implementation of the 2019 Supreme Court decision that upheld Section 32 of the Philippine Nursing Act of 2002, which establishes the minimum salary grade of the Nurse I position at SG-15. Go then expressed his steadfast commitment to working alongside the Marcos administration, saying, "It is clear from President Marcos' remarks that he shares the same commitment to improve the lives of our labor force and elevate the standards of our professions." "I am confident that together we can effect the positive changes our country needs," he concluded.