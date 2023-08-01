PHILIPPINES, August 1 - Press Release

August 1, 2023 11 Champions in the 6th Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge each got cash and trophy from Villar Recognizing their initiatives to help ward off poverty amid several challenges, Senator Cynthia A. Villar awarded during a simple ceremony at Villar SIPAG the 11 empowered youth group winners in the 6th Villar SiPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge. The senator was joined by Former Senate President Manny Villar, Sen. Mark Villar, Deputy speaker Camille Villar and Vistaland President Paolo Villar, in handing the cash reward and trophy to the youth representatives. Each of the 10 Most Outstanding Youth Social Enterprises got P150,000 cash while and the Special Awardee received P100,000 cash. Villar said 'this is a friendly competition among the Filipino youth whose social enterprises contribute in alleviating the poverty situation in their respective communities.' "Eliminating poverty requires that young people must be recognized as a resource for change in society, " she pointed out. She said the Villar SIPAG Youth Awards is a step in the right direction as it strengthens youth organizations by giving them more space for participation, influence and power. Furthermore, she said this year's winning groups champion the promotion and preservation of the Filipino arts and culture, entrepreneurship in agriculture, environment preservation, leadership development, health and wellness, together with the promotion of their advocacy via social media. The youth organizations awarded this year are: 1. Phil.Chamber of Commerce & Industry-NCR Youth Ambassadors, Muntinlupa City 2. Banda San Jose, Las Piñas City (NCR) 3. I-Saved (Saving Vulnerable, Education & Dreams) Nabbotuan, Solana, Cagayan 4. 4-H Club Yogad Kan Balada of Divinian, Jones, Isabela 5. Eden(Empowering Dairy Enterprises Network) Youth Asso. San Francisco,Tarlac City 6. White Light Creative Productions, Inc. Dasmariñas City, Cavite 7.Ubojan Young Dreamers 4H-Club, Ubojan, Sagbayan, Bohol. 8.Cassava Growers & Processors Association (CAGAPA) - 4H Club of San Pedro, Dapitan City. 9.Luyungan Kauyagan, Inc., of Nasuli Bangcud, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon. receive their steady supply of fresh vegetables. 10.Surigao Youth Convergence, Inc. of Luna, Surigao City. A special award was given to Gintong Tamaraw Artists Association of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro. Villar related there were 79 entries coming from different parts of the country, but only 15 were shortlisted and 10 emerged the winners, with one special award. The Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge is a competition which aims to encourage and empower youth organizations to embark on social enterprises that made significant impact in reducing poverty in their respective communities. "This is an annual search for empowered youth organizations trying to make a significant impact in society through their advocacies, and it is now on its 6th year," she said. She cited the United Nations which said that "any development objective particularly in poverty reduction needs young people's perspective given that 2/3 of the population in developing countries are under 25 years old." "A Youth Perspective in poverty reduction is built on the understanding that young people are not merely a target group but also initiators, participants, decision-makers and leaders," she added. 11 Champions sa 6th Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge, tumanggap ng cash at trophy mula kay Villar BIlang pagkilala sa kanilang pagsisikap para masupil ang kahirapan sa kabila ng maraming hamon, pinarangalan ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar sa isang simpleng seremonya sa Villar SIPAG ang 11 empowered youth groups winners sa 6th Villar SiPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge. Kasama ng senador sina dating Senate President Manny Villar, Senator Mark Villar, Deputy speaker Camille Villar at Vistaland President Paolo Villar sa pagbibigay ng cash reward at trophy to sa mga nanalo. Tumanggap ang bawat nagwagi sa 10 Most Outstanding Youth Social Enterprises ng P150,000 cash samantalang ang Special Awardee ay pinagkalooban ng P100,000 cash. Ani Villar, "this is a friendly competition among the Filipino youth whose social enterprises contribute in alleviating the poverty situation in their respective communities." "Eliminating poverty requires that young people must be recognized as a resource for change in society, " giit niya. Sinabi niyang hakbang sa tamang direksyon ang Villar SIPAG Youth Awards dahil ponalalakas nito ang youth organizations. Ginagawa ring kampeyon ang promosyon at pagpapanatili sa Filipino arts and culture, entrepreneurship sa agriculture, environment preservation, leadership development, health at wellness. Kaakibat din nito ang pagsusulong sa kanilang adbokasiya sa pamamagitan ng social media. Ang mga youth organizations na binigyan ng award sa taong ito ay ang: 1. Phil.Chamber of Commerce & Industry-NCR Youth Ambassadors, Muntinlupa City 2. Banda San Jose, Las Piñas City 3. I-Saved (Saving Vulnerable, Education & Dreams) Nabbotuan, Solana, Cagayan 4. 4-H Club Yogad Kan Balada of Divinian, Jones, Isabela 5. Eden(Empowering Dairy Enterprises Network) Youth Asso. San Francisco,Tarlac City 6. White Light Creative Productions, Inc. Dasmariñas City, Cavite 7.Ubojan Young Dreamers 4H-Club, Ubojan, Sagbayan, Bohol. 8.Cassava Growers & Processors Association (CAGAPA) - 4H Club of San Pedro, Dapitan City. 9.Luyungan Kauyagan, Inc., of Nasuli Bangcud, Malaybalay City, Bukidnon. receive their steady supply of fresh vegetables. 10.Surigao Youth Convergence, Inc. of Luna, Surigao City. Binigyan naman ng Special Award ang Gintong Tamaraw Artists Association ng San Jose, Occidental Mindoro. Inihayag ni Villar na may 79 entries mula sa iba't.ibang panig ng bansa pero 15 lamang ang shortlisted, Sampung (10) organisasyon ang nanalo at isa ang binigyan ng special award. Ang Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge ay isang kumpetisyong naglalayong hikayatin at palakasin ang youth organizations para sa social enterprises. "This is an annual search for empowered youth organizations trying to make a significant impact in society through their advocacies, and it is now on its 6th year," ayon kay Villar. Binanggit din niya ang pahayag ng United Nations na "any development objective particularly in poverty reduction needs young people's perspective given that 2/3 of the population in developing countries are under 25 years old." "A Youth Perspective in poverty reduction is built on the understanding that young people are not merely a target group but also initiators, participants, decision-makers and leaders," dagdag pa niya.