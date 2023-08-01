Global Dog DNA Test Market Size Forecast Projected to Growth to USD 723 Million by 2030 with 15.1% CAGR

[229 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Dog DNA Test Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 235 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 723 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 15.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Embark Veterinary Inc., Wisdom Panel (Mars Inc.), Dognomics (Clinomics), DNA MY DOG (Canadian Dog Group Ltd.), Orivet Genetic Pet Care Ltd., Neogen Corp., GenSolDiagnostics LLC, FidoCure (OHC), Basepaws Inc. (Zoetis) and PetDx among others.

New York, NY, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Dog DNA Test Market By Sample Type (Blood, Saliva, Semen, And Others), By Test Type (Breed Profile, Genetic Diseases, And Health & Wellness), By End User (Pet Owners, Breeders, And Veterinarians), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dog DNA Test Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 235 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 723 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Dog DNA Test? How big is the Dog DNA Test Industry?

Report Overview:

The global dog DNA test market size was worth around USD 235 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 723 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 15.1% between 2023 and 2030.

A scientific method known as a dog DNA test is used to investigate a dog's biological makeup. This test is able to uncover information regarding a dog's ancestry, genetic health markers, and likely predisposition towards certain disorders. In order to conduct this non-invasive test, a cheek swab or blood sample is often taken from the dog in order to get a minute sample of the animal's cells. The DNA sequence of the dog is then decoded in a laboratory using cutting-edge procedures using the genetic material that was gathered from the sample. These methods use the genetic information that was obtained from the sample. An important goal of a dog DNA test is to identify the breed of the dog, to trace its lineage, to check the dog's health, to anticipate its features and behaviour, and other similar goals.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/dog-dna-test-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 229+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Dog DNA Test Market: Growth Factors

The market is being driven by an increase in the number of households with pets as well as a growing interest in breed identification.

Over the course of the forecast period, the expansion of the global market for dog DNA tests is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the rising popularity of pets and the rising demand for accurate breed identification. For example, each year in the United States, 4.1 million dogs and cats are given new homes, according to RAINWALK PET Insurance. Of them, 2 million are dogs and 2.1 million are cats. In addition, a lot of people who own dogs are curious about the breeds of their pets, especially if they have a dog that is a mix of breeds or was rescued and does not know where it came from.

Because dog DNA tests may reveal a dog's genetic lineage as well as the numerous breeds that are included in its pedigree, learning about a dog's genetic history can be both interesting and enlightening. DNA testing has grown increasingly popular as a result of people's desire to learn more about the origins and features of a dog and how they evolved over time. According to data provided by HumanePro, the canine breed that is adopted the most frequently is a mutt, which consists of two or more different breeds. By the year 2021, mongrel dogs and mixed-breed dogs will account for 54% of all dogs that are owned in the world. As a result, the existence of these factors lends support to the expansion of the market during the anticipated time period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/dog-dna-test-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 235 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 723 million CAGR Growth Rate 15.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Embark Veterinary Inc., Wisdom Panel (Mars Inc.), Dognomics (Clinomics), DNA MY DOG (Canadian Dog Group Ltd.), Orivet Genetic Pet Care Ltd., Neogen Corp., GenSolDiagnostics LLC, FidoCure (OHC), Basepaws Inc. (Zoetis) and PetDx among others. Key Segment By Sample Type, By Test Type, By End User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Dog DNA Test Market: Segmentation Analysis

The sample type, test type, end-user, and geographic location are the primary criteria used to categorise the global dog DNA test market.

The global market is segmented into blood, saliva, semen, and other segments based on the type of sample that is being analysed. Over the course of the projection period, it is anticipated that the saliva segment will hold the majority of the market share. The collecting of a saliva sample from a dog's jowl, as opposed to using other ways of sample collection, is a significantly more convenient option. Due to the high number of infectious components that can be found in dog saliva, it needs to be processed in a certain way before being submitted to the lab. For instance, certain DNA test kits suggest diluting the animal's saliva with water in order to reduce the likelihood of the sample being contaminated. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the blood segment would seize a considerable portion of the market during the course of the forecast.

Blood samples are required in order to perform DNA testing on pets, which is a simple and non-invasive method that can identify genetic or inherited conditions in animals. In most cases, these examinations include extracting blood from a vein in an animal and transporting it in a protected manner to the particular laboratory. The industry's most reputable businesses, such as NeoGen Corp., offer canine SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms) and STR (Short Tandem Repeats) Parentage semen sample DNA test kits. This DNA test is more effective at distinguishing between closely related sires than typical STR tests, which only detect STRs. typical STR tests are the only tests that identify STRs. Therefore, contributing to the expansion of the segment.

Breed profile, genetic illnesses, and health and wellness are the three subcategories that make up the health and wellness segment of the worldwide Dog DNA Test market. Over the course of the forecast period, the health and wellness area is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Some breeds of domesticated animals have significantly lower life expectancy rates and are significantly more prone to inheritable diseases. A comprehensive genetic attribute profile needs to be finished in order to conduct an analysis of the level of risk that can be tolerated for the development of genetic illnesses in purebred, mixed-breed, and hybrid pets. When it is already known that the breed mix of a particular pet is related with a certain disease risk, individual genetic DNA testing can be carried out in order to discover the precise medical issue that is in concern. As a result, it is anticipated that this will propel segment expansion over the period under consideration.

On the basis of the end-user, the market for dog DNA tests can be broken down into three submarkets: pet owners, breeders, and veterinarians. Over the course of the projected period, the Breeders segment is anticipated to hold the majority of the market share. Breeders from all over the world are working hard to produce superior dogs that have desirable qualities in order to satisfy the requirements of prospective owners. In addition to physical features such as attractive fur colour, eye colour, height, weight, and other traits, owners are increasingly looking for animals with outstanding health and the ability to perform specified jobs. This trend is expected to continue. As a result of these factors, breeders are currently educating themselves about the many different breed combinations and possible matings in order to cater to the tastes of consumers. Therefore, contributing to the expansion of the market sector.

The global Dog DNA Test market is segmented as follows:

By Sample Type

Blood

Saliva

Semen

Others

By Test Type

Breed Profile

Genetic Diseases

Health & Wellness

By End User

Pet Owners

Breeders

Veterinarians

Browse the full “Dog DNA Test Market By Sample Type (Blood, Saliva, Semen, And Others), By Test Type (Breed Profile, Genetic Diseases, And Health & Wellness), By End User (Pet Owners, Breeders, And Veterinarians), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dog-dna-test-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Dog DNA Test market include -

Embark Veterinary Inc.

Wisdom Panel (Mars Inc.)

Dognomics (Clinomics)

DNA MY DOG (Canadian Dog Group Ltd.)

Orivet Genetic Pet Care Ltd.

Neogen Corp.

GenSolDiagnostics LLC

FidoCure (OHC)

Basepaws Inc. (Zoetis)

PetDx

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Dog DNA Test market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 15.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Dog DNA Test market size was valued at around US$ 235 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 723 million by 2030.

The growing pet adoption is expected to drive the dog DNA test market over the forecast period.

Based on the sample type, the saliva segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the test type, the health & wellness segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the breeder segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/dog-dna-test-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Dog DNA Test industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Dog DNA Test Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Dog DNA Test Industry?

What segments does the Dog DNA Test Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Dog DNA Test Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Sample Type, By Test Type, By End User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7392

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

North America is expected to dominate the global dog DNA test market over the forecast period. Dogs are among the most common companion animals in North America, where a sizeable percentage of people keep pets. Dog owners' intense attachment to their canines has encouraged interest in the genetic makeup and general health of their canines. For instance, according to the data given by the ASPCA, every year, some 6.3 million companion animals are brought into animal shelters in the United States. There are about 3.1 million dogs among them. Moreover, in North America, veterinarians are extremely important in helping clients understand the advantages of DNA testing. To help in breed identification, determine health concerns, and create individualized care plans, several veterinarians suggest DNA testing to dog owners. Thus, this is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/dog-dna-test-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Fire Trucks Market By Product Type (Pumpers, Rescue Fire Trucks, Aerial Platforms, Tankers, And Other Specialty Trucks), By Application (Military, Enterprise & Airports, Wild Land, And Residential & Commercial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fire-trucks-market

Cut And Stack Labels Market By Material Type (Paper Labels And Film Or Plastic Labels), By Promotional Type (Digital Personalization, Perforated Coupon, Peel-N-Reseal, And Peel-N-Reveal Labels), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, And Home & Personal Care), By Finishing (Die-Cutting, Specialty Coating, Bronzing, Texturing, Hot & Cold Stamping, Embossing, And UV Coating), By Form (Sheets And Roll Stock), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cut-stack-labels-market

Mobile TV Market By Content Type (Video-On-Demand, Live Streaming, And Online Video), By Application (Commercial And Personal), By Technology (IPTV, Satellite, OTT, And Others), By Service Type (Free-To-Air Services And Pay TV Services), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mobile-tv-market

Car Subscription Market By Subscription Period (More Than 12 Months, 6 To 12 Months, And 0 To 6 Months), By Subscription Provider (Third Party And OEM), By Vehicle Type (Economy Car, Executive Car, And Luxury Car), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/car-subscription-market

Pearl Jewelry Market Size - By Type (Earring, Necklace, Rings, And Others), By Pearl Type (Saltwater And Freshwater), By Material (Silver, Gold, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pearl-jewelry-market

Wi-Fi As A Service Market By Solution (Access Points And WLAN Controllers), By Services (Professional Services And Managed Services), By Location Type (Indoor And Outdoor), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises And Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Vertical (Education, Manufacturing, Retail, BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Lifesciences, And Transportation & Logistics), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wi-fi-as-a-service-market

Investigative Analytics Market By End-Users (Public Firms And Private Organizations), By Vertical (BFSI, Automotive, Healthcare, And Energy & Utilities), By Deployment (On-Premise And Cloud), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/investigative-analytics-market

Process Spectroscopy Market - By Technology (Molecular Spectroscopy, Mass Spectroscopy, And Atomic Spectroscopy), By Application (Polymer, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Food & Agriculture, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Pulp & Paper, And Metal & Mining), By Component (Hardware And Software), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/process-spectroscopy-market

Semiconductor Bonding Market - By Type (Die Bonder, Wafer Bonder, And Flip Chip Bonder), By Application (RF Devices, 3D NAND, CMOS Image Sensors, LED, And MEMS & Sensors), By Process Type (Die-To-Die Bonding, Wafer-To-Wafer Bonding, And Die-To-Wafer Bonding), By Bonding Technology (Die Bonding Technology And Wafer Bonding Technology), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/semiconductor-bonding-market

Cake Pops Market By Product Type (Cake Pops With Sugar And Sugar-Free Cake Pops), By Raw Material (Milk, Salt, Flour, And Sugar), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores, And Convenience Stores), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cake-pops-market

Europe Blanket Aerogel Market By Type (Silica, Polymers, And Carbon), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Marine, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Locomotive, Electrical & Electronics, Medical & Healthcare, And Others), By Layer (Mono-Layer And Multi-Layer), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/europe-blanket-aerogel-market

Gluten-Free Pasta Market By Product Type (Quinoa Pasta, Chickpea Pasta, Brown Rice Pasta, And Multigrain Pasta), By Distribution Channel (Retail Shops And Supermarkets), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gluten-free-pasta-market

Nepheline Market By Product Type (Nepheline Syenite, Nepheline Monzonite, And Nephelinites) By Application (Ceramic Product, Glass Product, And Refractories), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/nepheline-market

Virtual Training And Simulation Market By Component (Hardware And Software), By End User (Defense & Security, Civil Aviation, Education, And Entertainment), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/virtual-training-and-simulation-market

Shoe Polish Market By Product Type (Cream- Emulsion Shoe Polish, Wax-Based Shoe Polish, And Liquid Shoe Polish), By Application (Commercial And Residential), By Price (Low, Medium, And High) By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, And Convenience Stores), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/shoe-polish-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?