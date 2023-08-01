2023 Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market Key Transformative Trends and Business Outlook | 2027

Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market | by End Users (REDD Carbon Offset , Renewable Energy , Landfill Methane Projects , Others )

Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases.

Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market:

Offsets are viewed as an important policy tool to maintain stable economies. One of the hidden dangers of climate change policy is unequal prices of carbon in the economy, which can cause economic collateral damage if production flows to regions or industries that have a lower price of carbon—unless carbon can be purchased from that area, which offsets effectively permit, equalizing the price.

Key players:

• Carbon Credit Capital

• Terrapass

• Renewable Choice

• 3Degrees

• NativeEnergy

• GreenTrees

• South Pole Group

• Aera Group

• Allcot Group

• Carbon Clear

• Forest Carbon

• Bioassets

• Biofílica

• WayCarbon

• CBEEX

• Guangzhou Greenstone

𝑪𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑭𝒐𝒄𝒖𝒔

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the world economy continues to suffer from many destructive risks, many companies have experienced bankruptcy and a reduction in exchange rates. After more than two years of the epidemic, the world economy has begun to recover, entering 2023, the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and its global impact on commodity markets, supply chains, prices and The financial situation has led to the decline of international. taste. In particular, the war in Ukraine is causing prices to rise and disruptions in the energy market, working better for energy exporters than being pushed head-to-head to work and many other economies. The invasion of Ukraine has also caused the price of agricultural products to increase, which increases food insecurity and extreme poverty in many emerging and developing countries.

What factors are impelling the growth of the Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market?

Application Coverage:

• REDD Carbon Offset

• Renewable Energy

• Landfill Methane Projects

• Others

Below are the illuminated segments and sub-sections of the Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading market:

Product Type Coverage:

• Industrial

• Household

• Energy Industry

• Other

The Voluntary Carbon Credit Trading Market report compiles data from `. Primary sources involve conducting extensive interviews with industry experts and key opinion leaders, such as CEOs, marketing executives, experienced front-line staff, downstream distributors, and end-users. On the other hand, secondary sources involve analyzing annual and financial reports of top companies, public files, news journals, and other relevant sources. Additionally, we collaborate with third-party databases to ensure comprehensive and accurate data.

Expanding the Market:

