Catering And Food Service Contract Market size is estimated to grow by USD 477.3 billion by 2031

Catering And Food Service Contract Market

Lifestyle and demographic trends indicate an optimistic outlook for the catering and food service contract industry.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global catering and food service contract market generated $251.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $477.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global catering and food service contract market based on application, ownership, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The key players profiled in the catering and food service contract market include The RK Group, Gulf Catering Company, Delaware North Companies, Inc., Comprehensive Support Services PTE., Ltd., Australian Camp Services, Of Food Catering, Conntrak Catering Service., National Catering Services & Foodstuff, NCC Group, Compass Group PLC., Sodexo, Elior Group, Aramark, ISS A/S, Thompson Hospitality Corporation, NTUC Foodfare Co-operative Limited, SATS Ltd., Catering Solutions Pte. Ltd., Neo Group Limited, Algosaibi Services Company, Ltd., Cater Care Holdings Pty., Ltd., Catering HQ, Gnocci Holdings Pty. Ltd., WSH Investments Limited., Fusion Foods & Catering Pvt. Ltd.

Based on ownership, the standalone segment was the largest in 2021, capturing two-thirds of the global catering and food service contract market share, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the chain segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the pediatric and geriatric segments.

The increasing in demand for hygienic and nutritional food across educational institutions and geriatric care centers are also drive the market. Several contract catering and food service companies are leveraging technology for offering pre-booking options, online menus, customized orders, and shorter waiting durations due to rapid digitalization and increase in penetration of smart devices. In recent times, rise in globalization levels, growing number of tourism activities, and exposure to various inter-cultural cuisines have brought change in consumer food preferences across the globe. Apart from this, the expansion of leading contract catering companies along with their integrated services are attracting a large consumer base globally. Moreover, the emergence of advanced business models for offering ad-hoc workplace food services are expected to further boost the growth of theCatering And Food Service Contract Market Trends in the coming years.

On the basis of ownership, the catering and food service contract market for standalone segment held the major share in the market with $166,781.3 million in 2021, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. Standalone catering and food and service contractor effectively utilize social media to engage with customers and enhance their brand image are more likely to thrive over the forecast period.

