Smashing The Profit Ceiling: Integrity Film Fund’s Fintech "Integrity/IT" Sets its Sights on Record High Film Profits
We're very excited about the capability of Integrity/IT. We believe it has the potential to completely transform the film industry, and we're just getting started.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Film Fund, the leading Hollywood Film Investment Fund strikes completely new ground in film investing with its introduction of Integrity/IT, a groundbreaking new proprietary Fintech film investment platform.
— Mitch Holland CEO of The Integrity Film Fund
By leveraging in-house proprietary predictive modeling and intelligence gathering, the company announced it has redefined and revolutionized film investing specifically for their asset and future fund growth in 2023 and beyond.
Integrity Film Fund announced that as of today, it is utilizing proprietary cutting-edge technology to reverse engineer film project assets, and apply predictive financial return models to scientifically predict potential returns on film projects in their fund.
This previously unavailable, innovative, and revolutionary technology, empowers the company to turn film project investing into a predictive and lucrative asset class for their fund partners and investors.
With the film industry experiencing clearly unprecedented box office successes recently with blockbusters like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Transformers the industry is achieving record-breaking revenue figures.
Integrity/IT's predictive models are designed specifically to predict and capture lucrative revenue streams from similar projects in production and into the future.
To note, Integrity Film Fund announced the Integrity/IT system is predicting potential double-digit Internal Rate of Return (IRR), closely aligned with the algorithm's precise investment analytics.
"We are thrilled to unveil Integrity/IT to our valued investor community," said Mitch Holland, CEO and Managing Partner of Integrity Film Fund. "Our commitment to delivering superior results, combined with future-tech cutting-edge technology, sets Integrity/IT apart as an unprecedented Fintech opportunity within the film entertainment industry!"
