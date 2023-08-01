Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information - Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23A4005616

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  Between July 26-31, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION:  3645 Brook Road, Corinth, VT

VIOLATION:  Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                             

AGE: 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 

 

VICTIM: Devins/Parks Family

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Corinth, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 7/31/23 at approximately 1722 hours, the Vermont State Police received reports of a stolen dirt bike from 3645 Brook Road, Corinth, VT. Investigation revealed sometime between the afternoon of Wednesday, July 26, and evening of Monday, July 31, a green/white/black 2023 Kawasaki KLX110 (dirt bike), valued at $3,000, was stolen from the residence. A picture of the dirt bike taken is incorporated herein. The State Police requests anyone with information regarding this incident contact Trooper Pearson of the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

