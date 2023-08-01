St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information - Grand Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4005616
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Between July 26-31, 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3645 Brook Road, Corinth, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Devins/Parks Family
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/31/23 at approximately 1722 hours, the Vermont State Police received reports of a stolen dirt bike from 3645 Brook Road, Corinth, VT. Investigation revealed sometime between the afternoon of Wednesday, July 26, and evening of Monday, July 31, a green/white/black 2023 Kawasaki KLX110 (dirt bike), valued at $3,000, was stolen from the residence. A picture of the dirt bike taken is incorporated herein. The State Police requests anyone with information regarding this incident contact Trooper Pearson of the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819