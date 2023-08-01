St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information - Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4005616

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Between July 26-31, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3645 Brook Road, Corinth, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Devins/Parks Family

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/31/23 at approximately 1722 hours, the Vermont State Police received reports of a stolen dirt bike from 3645 Brook Road, Corinth, VT. Investigation revealed sometime between the afternoon of Wednesday, July 26, and evening of Monday, July 31, a green/white/black 2023 Kawasaki KLX110 (dirt bike), valued at $3,000, was stolen from the residence. A picture of the dirt bike taken is incorporated herein. The State Police requests anyone with information regarding this incident contact Trooper Pearson of the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819