Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,795 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 4000 Block of 3rd Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in the 4000 Block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 5:43 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and took the victim’s scooter. The suspect then fled the scene on the victim’s scooter.

 

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, 21-year-old Daquan Wiggins, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 4000 Block of 3rd Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more