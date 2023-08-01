Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,795 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the 2100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects took the property then fled the scene in a vehicle. The suspects were quickly apprehended by responding officers with assistance from MPD’s Air Support Unit.

 

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, 21-year-old Tyris Williams, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

 

Additionally, 20-year-old Charlie Laster, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), Fleeing from Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more