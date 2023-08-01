Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2100 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the 2100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects took the property then fled the scene in a vehicle. The suspects were quickly apprehended by responding officers with assistance from MPD’s Air Support Unit.

On Sunday, July 30, 2023, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, 21-year-old Tyris Williams, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Additionally, 20-year-old Charlie Laster, of Baltimore, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), Fleeing from Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

###