Gilbert Mayoral Candidate Shane Krauser Gains Momentum With Numerous Engagements Throughout The Southwest
Shane Krauser has experience as a prosecutor, criminal defense attorney, and adjunct professor, and he is a current candidate for mayor of Gilbert, Arizona.GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite initially expressing no interest in seeking political office, Shane Krauser’s decision to run to be Gilbert’s next mayor has been met with overwhelming support and even curiosity from communities beyond his hometown. His speaking engagements have played an essential part in his increasing popularity.
Krauser receives speaking requests weekly and has announced future engagements in locations such as Mesa, Prescott, Queen Creek, Maricopa, Florence, Fountain Hills, Goodyear, Phoenix, Gilbert, and several legislative districts across Arizona, along with several locales outside of Arizona.
Shane Krauser's campaign centers around a compelling message of small, responsible government, where elected officials refrain from favoring specific groups but rather focus on an intense equal application of the law. This message resonates across the political spectrum, as it emphasizes the foundational principles upon which America was built.
"I firmly believe that figuring out ways to remove the government from areas where they don't need to be involved, fostering efficiency when the government is involved in the proper arenas, and ensuring we all keep our hard-earned money is what the people want. So, when you have a person running for office speak unapologetically about this vision, people want to hear it and then game plan to bring that message to their hometown," said Shane Krauser.
With an impressive volume of work in his resume, Krauser's speaking engagements have become a focal point of his campaign. He has made ongoing appearances at community gatherings, political events, and meet-and-greet sessions, engaging the residents of Gilbert to understand their concerns, aspirations, and vision for the future.
"I'm not interested in winning this election by relying solely on name recognition through a sign campaign," Krauser emphasized. "As people head to the ballot box, I want them to know exactly what I stand for, my plan for fixing the issues we are dealing with, and the way I intend to govern."
Shane Krauser is adamant about running a different kind of local campaign, and he and his team are dedicated to using every tool at their disposal to win, including media, written promotional materials, and an eventual sign campaign, with the most important tool being Krauser spending time in the living rooms of the residents.
Support for Shane Krauser's campaign is building steadily, with residents like Dawn Rhodes, a Gilbert native and fervent supporter, praising his vision for the town and its potential to inspire change nationwide. Joe Jobe, a Gilbert resident as well, lauds Krauser's unparalleled communication skills and the fresh solutions he brings to the current political landscape.
