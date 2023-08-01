Searcht Digital Marketing Launches to Help Local Businesses Get More Clients and Sales from Google Search
Searcht Digital Marketing launches with a mission to help local small businesses leverage local SEO and PPC management to gain a competitive edge and grow their business through search engines.”MILL CREEK, WA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Searcht Digital Marketing, a startup local SEO and Google Ads Management agency, is excited to announce the launch of its new service, the Google Business Profile Management. This innovative service is designed to assist local businesses in optimizing their Google Business Listing to help increase the online visibility of businesses in Google search results.
In today's digital landscape, a strong online presence is essential for businesses to thrive, especially with 46% of Google searches seeking local information (Hubspot - Local SEO stats). Google Business Profiles play a crucial role in local businesses' online marketing strategies, enabling them to appear on Google Maps and search results.
Searcht Digital Marketing's guide to Google listings is a valuable resource for local businesses that want to improve their online visibility and attract new customers.
A Google Business Profile is a free and user-friendly listing that appears in Google Search and Maps. It provides local businesses with valuable benefits;
-Increase Online Visibility: A well-optimized listing can be prominently featured in local search results, simplifying the process for potential customers to discover and engage with the businesses they are seeking.
-Generate More Engagement and Footfall: Profile visitors have the option to directly contact the business from the listing, increasing traffic and customer engagement with the business.
-Improve Online Reputation: Positive customer reviews and a satisfactory star rating help foster trust and credibility among potential clients.
Here are five tips to optimize a business listing on Google:
1. Claim and Verify the Business Profile: This will ensure the business has control over the information that appears in the listing.
2. Update the Profile with Accurate and Detailed Information: This includes the business name, address, phone number, website URL, hours of operation, and other relevant details.
3. Add High-Quality Photos and Videos: This will help give potential customers a better sense of the business and what it offers.
4. Encourage Positive Reviews: This is one of the most important factors in improving the online reputation.
5. Keep the Profile Up-to-Date: This includes updating the hours of operation, adding new photos and videos, and responding to reviews.
By implementing these measures, a business can significantly enhance its online presence, attract more leads and local customers, and establish a robust reputation on the internet. As a result, small businesses gain prominence in local search engine results, setting them apart from competitors and fostering growth.
Searcht Digital Marketing's Google Business Profile Management service offers businesses a comprehensive solution to optimize their profiles. The service includes:
-Claim and Verification of Google Business Profiles
-Optimization of Google Listing Information
-Management of GBP Reviews
-Reporting on Google Profile Performance
To ensure that businesses receive the utmost attention and personalized service, Searcht also assigns a dedicated account manager to each client.
Steve Faus, Founder and Local Search Sensei at Searcht Digital Marketing, stated, "Opening our doors as Searcht Digital Marketing is a significant milestone for us as we aim to support local businesses in Mill Creek. Our dedicated team is passionate about leveraging our expertise in local SEO and PPC management to help businesses gain a competitive edge in the digital marketing space. We are confident that our flagship service, Google Business Profile Management, will drive substantial results for our clients."
About Searcht Digital Marketing:
Searcht Digital Marketing is a startup digital marketing agency based in Mill Creek, WA, specializing in local SEO and Google Ads (PPC) management. With a team of experienced professionals, the agency is committed to delivering strategies that generate measurable results for local small businesses. By leveraging the power of local search, Searcht Digital Marketing empowers businesses to thrive in the competitive search marketing space.
To learn more about Searcht Digital Marketing's Google Business Profile Management service, please visit their website at https://www.getsearcht.com/
