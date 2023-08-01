Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,789 in the last 365 days.

Black bears lethally removed after attacking man at his Teton Valley home

On Monday, July 31, a Teton Valley man was attacked and injured by a sow black bear with a cub as he opened the garage door of his home in the Henderson Canyon area near Victor. The man involved quickly called Idaho Fish and Game to report the encounter.

Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Fish and Game immediately responded to the scene to locate the offending bears. The sow and cub were located in the vicinity and were lethally removed in the interest of public safety. 

While attacks like this are uncommon, Idaho is home to both grizzlies and black bears, and it is important to be ‘Bear Aware’ when living or recreating in bear country.  For safety tips on how to be more ‘Bear Aware’ follow this link: Simple precautions at camp and home can help avoid bear problems | Idaho Fish and Game

You just read:

Black bears lethally removed after attacking man at his Teton Valley home

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more