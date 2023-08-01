Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1700 Block of N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:35 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect threatened to assault the victim then demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/ogxLXjHDYoY

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.