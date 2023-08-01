Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Congress Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:06 pm, officers responded to the listed location in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, 18-year-old Ralph Prince, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were known to each other.