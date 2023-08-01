Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 4000 Block of 3rd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in the 4000 Block of 3rd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:43 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and took the victim’s scooter. The suspect then fled the scene on the victim’s scooter.

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, 21-year-old Daquan Wiggins, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).