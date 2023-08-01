Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 600 Block of Monroe Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the 600 block of Monroe Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:22 pm, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took a bicycle then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###