Arrest Made in a Homicide Offense: 2200 Block of 6th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announces an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in the 2200 block of 6th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:04 am, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Rafael Adolfo Gomez, of Beltsville, MD.

On Monday, July 31, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Felony Murder while Armed.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###