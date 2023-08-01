Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts II Invites GOP Presidential Candidates To Join “The Peoples Presidential Debate.”
This alternative debate will be broadcast on live TV and streamed across many networks. anticipating other national and global cable news networks as well.
The best version of America is one that does right by people and nations.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts II invites Republican Presidential Candidates to join “The Peoples Presidential Debate.” According to Presidential Candidate, Dr. Roberts, “The RNC has set forth several elements for appearing on the joint RNC/Fox News debate stage, August 23, 2023. Some of the metrics they have set forth to debate, my fellow candidates are either unable or unwilling to comply with, and for good reason.” Therefore, he is humbly inviting them to share the platform on “The People’s Debate Stage,” on August 23, 2023, in Tallahassee, FL at 9pm (est), hosted by Epoch Times NTD TV. The moderator will be the highly esteemed and respected journalist, Mr. Kelly Wright, former Fox News co-anchor and Fox & Friends co-host. He has interviewed the former GOP President one-on-one and is known for his professionalism. It has also been arranged for each candidate that accepts this invitation to be on the special edition of his show, “America’s Hope.”
— Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts II
This alternative debate will be broadcast on live TV and streamed across many networks. We anticipate several other national and international cable news networks to carry the broadcast as well.
Dr. Roberts States, “Our voices are not to be silenced by an established cabal that seeks to limit new ideas. Rather, it is the American way to debate our ideas respectfully and constructively in the best interest of the United States of America.”
About Rollan Roberts
Rollan Roberts II is an American businessman, government advisor, and 2024 Republican Candidate for President of the United States. He is married to Rebecca Lea Roberts, with whom they share one son, Rollan III (R3), born July 4, 2023, and has 2 older daughters from a previous marriage. Rollan grew up in the holler of Beaver, West Virginia and started his career at the bottom working his way through college, and eventually getting his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Liberty University and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from California InterContinental University. He has led small and large companies and helped underserved people start businesses around the world. He believes that entrepreneurship is the single, greatest economic engine on earth that levels the playing field and does not discriminate.
Dr. Roberts has extensive experience with good governance, infrastructure, foreign affairs, education, and diplomacy. He served with former Congress people and Ambassadors on a U.S. Delegation to South Sudan in 2021 and 2022, where he assisted with the stabilization of the transitional to permanent government. Previously, he has served as an advisor to national governments on matters of diplomacy, national security, entrepreneurship, education, clean water, wastewater, and waste-to-energy infrastructure. As well, he addressed China's intellectual property theft and the trade war to Beijing officials directly in the Great Hall of the People in 2017. And because of Dr. Roberts’ governmental acumen, it was conferred upon him by the African diplomatic designation of His Excellency as Peace Ambassador to Nations from the International College of Peace Studies.
Dr. Roberts is a Republican who respects people and reason. He discusses issues, not labels; facts, not fantasy; and he leads with sound wisdom and truth. And now, with the help of Almighty God, he seeks to serve every American as President of the United States. According to Dr. Roberts, “The best version of America is one that does right by people and nations.”
For more information about Rollan Roberts Presidential Campaign, go to https://rollanroberts.com/
Dr. Roberts is available for interviews.
Please email Ambassador Dr. Melody Garcia at: Media@RollanRoberts.com or contact her at 407-205-8983.
Terry Warren
Global Communications Now
+1 949-743-4065
email us here