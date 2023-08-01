TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Memphis

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon involving an officer with the Memphis Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 12:30 p.m. a person with a gun attempted to enter a Memphis school in the 300 block of South White Station Road. He reportedly fired shots before driving away. At approximately 1:30 p.m., the vehicle linked to the incident was located by a Memphis police officer in the 4800 block of McCory Street. According to reports from the scene, the driver exited the vehicle holding a firearm. For reasons still under investigation, the officer fired his service weapon, striking the individual. He was transported from the scene by ambulance for treatment. No officers were injured in the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the officer-involved shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.