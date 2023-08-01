FEMA Offers Free Rebuilding and Repair Tips at New Sites in Guam

As part of a continued effort to help residents in Guam rebuild following Typhoon Mawar, FEMA Mitigation specialists are offering free tips and advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer at several locations around the island.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance staff will also be on-hand to help with FEMA registration case review, application status check, and more.

Each site will have an Assistive Listening Device for customers who may have hearing difficulty.

The joint team of Mitigation and Disaster Survivor Assistance will be present at the following locations on the following dates:

Pay-Less Supermarket (Mangilao) 121 Jesus Mariano Street Saturday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 11 Saturday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 5 Saturday, July 29 through Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday ,8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

FEMA is still here in Guam to help Typhoon Mawar survivors, even after the July 28 deadline for FEMA Individual assistance registration. If you were unable to register for FEMA assistance prior to the deadline, you may be able to a submit a late application.

If you need to update information for your application, or check the application status, please visit the Discovery Recovery Center at Guam Community College, log onto disasterassistance.gov , use the FEMA mobile app , or call 800-621-3362 (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents).