“New Zealand Short Term Training Scholarships, Good Governance and Trade Policy”

 

Are you a working professional with an interest in good governance or trade?

Applications for two courses through New Zealand Short Term Training Scholarships are now open! Courses will be held in Auckland, New Zealand in November (Good Governance) and December (Trade Policy). Delivered by the University of Auckland’s Public Policy Institute, the courses will run over a two-week period.

Read about the courses and apply online through the following link (https://skillsconsultinggroup.com/manaaki-new-zealand…/). The application portal will close at 4pm on 11th August 2023 so all applications must be submitted before then.

Manaaki New Zealand Scholarships Programme, supported by the Government of New Zealand, is pleased to offer this opportunity to working professionals in Solomon Islands.

For further enquiries, please contact Skills Consulting Group: awardee@scgnz.org

Good Governance Programme and Trade Policy Overview and Brochure provided for your review

 

