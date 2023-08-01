Invest Diva’s Free Master Class Helps Fellow Moms Capitalize on Market Uncertainty

The Invest Diva movement helps women worldwide take control of their financial future. The company is offering a free course to show women how to leverage current market instability for their gain.

Westport, Connecticut, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst economic turmoil, Kiana Danial is offering a free master class through Invest Diva, her global movement to inspire moms like herself to build strong financial futures. The class teaches moms and other women how to make the current financial uncertainty work in their favor.

Kiana started developing Invest Diva courses to demystify the financial market and help those with modest capital and investing knowledge build lucrative portfolios. Her free course teaches investors how to take money that is sitting idle in bank accounts and make it work in multiple ways to build wealth. Her free course focuses on making complex topics simple and engaging and is geared toward investors who may feel unqualified to invest due to limited time, math aptitude, or capital.

Given the murky future of the current market, Kiana said that many people are tentative about investing, but she maintains that this can be the perfect time to jump in.

“Some tech stocks are rallying due to the AI buzz, and there’s also optimism market-wide over the Fed pausing interest rate hikes after more than a year of increase,” said Kiana. “Investors can play this rally right by setting buy limit orders on their favorite assets, which will allow them to purchase them at a cheaper price during a potential pullback.”

Kiana teaches her master class students that “what goes up must come down.” She helps them “avoid catching FOMO when markets are up and instead celebrate when the markets drop because we love bargain sale shopping for our favorite stocks. Invest Diva students walk away with countless actionable tips for exploiting the market.”

Kiana came to the U.S. in 2010 and was fired from her job a year later. Broke and demoralized, she began learning about personal finance and online investing. In just three years, she turned $500 into $500,000 and now owns a portfolio worth more than $5 million. She helps thousands of women build wealth through investing. To learn more about Kiana Danial, or to sign up for the free Invest Diva course, visit learn.InvestDiva.com.



For media inquiries please contact Kiana Danial at press@investdiva.com.

