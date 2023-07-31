Du Quoin State Fair Partners with Casey's on Discounted Carnival Wristbands

Du Quoin, IL - There is nothing better than experiencing a thrill of a carnival ride on a summer day. Sometimes those trips over and over again on your favorite ride can get pricey, which is why the Du Quoin State Fair is partnering with Casey's General Stores on a way to make your fair experience more economical.





Now through Thursday, August 24 visit participating Casey's General stores to purchase an unlimited rides daily wristband for $20. Wristbands will be $30 starting August 25.





"Our goal is always to make the fair affordable for families to attend," said Josh Gross Du Quoin State Fair Manager. "There aren't many places you can go to entertain your kids for a whole day for $20. We feel this is one of the best values around and are happy to partner with Casey's to bring these savings to our fairgoers."





Participating Casey's Locations:





Du Quoin (Both Locations)

Elkville

Christopher

West City

Carbondale (Both Locations)

Murphysboro

Pinckneyville

Marion (All 3 Locations)

Benton

Tamaroa

Cambria

Sesser

Nashville

Steeleville





The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 25 - September 4. Admission to the fair is free, parking is $15 for Gate 1, and $10 for all other gates.