PHILIPPINES, August 1 - Press Release

August 1, 2023 Tulfo stresses need for independent transportation safety board to avoid accidents on air travel Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo proposes for the creation of an independent transportation safety board that will ensure strict monitoring and implementation of the regular maintenance of aircrafts in general aviation to avoid life-threatening accidents. Tulfo said the high number of airplane crashes that claimed many lives in just a span of four years is unacceptable, citing data from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) showing 35 aircraft crashes from 2018 to 2022. This is the reason why Sen. Idol believes that it is high time to pass a law that will ensure regular safety inspections and needed investigations on air transportations. "Sa panahon kasi ngayon, crash muna bago imbestiga! This is unacceptable!" he said. In making such recommendation, Tulfo lamented that most of the investigations about airplane crashes in the past often point to mechanical problems despite good weather conditions. Likewise, in the present setup, Tulfo said that aircraft owner or operator often purposely fails to regularly conduct preventive maintenance activities of the airplane. This is because CAAP supposedly lacks manpower to consistently monitor and suspend aircraft operations of those that are non-compliant with the mandated maintenance schedule of aircrafts The Senator from Isabela and Davao also stressed that aircrafts that need repair or replacement of parts should already be grounded by the board and must not be allowed to operate. Additionally, Tulfo said that the independent board should be the one tasked to monitor and investigate all aviation-related accidents to ensure independence and fairness. It may be recalled that CAAP paid a courtesy visit to Tulfo last July 20 which gave the Senator a chance to divulge to them some of the aviation problems he found out mostly based on the complaints he received. Tulfo: Kailangan ng independent transportation safety board para maiwasan ang aksidente ng sasakyang panghimpapawid Iminungkahi ni Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ang paglikha ng isang independent transportation safety board na magtitiyak na mayroong striktong monitoring at implementasyon ng regular maintenance ng mga sasakyang panghimpapawid Giit ni Tulfo, hindi katanggap tanggap ang napakataas na bilang ng mga eroplanong nag-crash mula 2018 hanggang 2022 na umabot na sa 35 at ikinasawi na ng maraming buhay. Ang datos na ito ay mula sa Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP). Ito diumano ang dahilan kung bakit napapanahon nang magpasa ng batas na Magsisigurong mayroong regular na safety inspections at kinakailangang imbestigasyon tungkol sa mga sasakyang panghimpapawid. "Sa panahon kasi ngayon, crash muna bago imbestiga! This is unacceptable!" saad niya. Sa paglalahad ng nasabing rekomendasyon, sinabi ni Tulfo na karamihan sa resulta ng imbestigasyon tungkol sa pag-crash ay sinisisi ang mechanical problem. Gayundin, sa kasalukuyang setup, sinabi ni Tulfo na ang may-ari ng sasakyang panghimpapawid o operator ay hindi regular na nagsasagawa ng preventive maintenance activities ng eroplano. Ito ay dahil kulang umano ang CAAP ng manpower para tuloy-tuloy na subaybayan at suspindihin ang aircraft operations ng mga hindi sumusunod sa mandated maintenance schedule ng mga aircraft. Iginiit din ng Senador mula sa Isabela at Davao na ang mga sasakyang panghimpapawid na kailangang ayusin o palitan ng mga piyesa ay hindi na dapat pang payagang mag-operate ng board. Matatandaang nagsagawa ng courtesy call ang CAAP kay Sen. Idol sa Senado noong July 20 kung saan nagkaroon ng pagkakataon ang mambabatas na isiwalat ang mga nakita niyang problema sa mga paliparan sa bansa base na rin sa mga reklamo na kanyang natanggap.