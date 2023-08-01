UPDATE IN BLOOMFIELD OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

July 31, 2023

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa - On July 26, 2023, at the request of Bloomfield Police Chief Zach Dunlavy, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol began an investigation into a non-fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Bloomfield that evening.

The involved officer's name and additional facts are being released to the public at this time.

On July 26, at 9:32 p.m., Bloomfield Police Officer Jared Wittmaack, an officer with three years of law enforcement experience, stopped an erratic driver in the 400 block of East Arkansas Avenue. While Officer Wittmaack was speaking with the driver, a 17-year-old male approached the traffic stop from a nearby home. During a verbal and physical confrontation, Officer Wittmaack fired his duty weapon, striking the male.

The male was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for further treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery. Officer Wittmaack was treated at a local hospital and released. He remains on critical incident leave.

This is an ongoing investigation. A complete report will be filed with the Davis County Attorney for review and determination.

