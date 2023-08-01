Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,682 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE IN BLOOMFIELD OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

July 31, 2023

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa - On July 26, 2023, at the request of Bloomfield Police Chief Zach Dunlavy, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol began an investigation into a non-fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Bloomfield that evening.  

The involved officer's name and additional facts are being released to the public at this time. 

On July 26, at 9:32 p.m., Bloomfield Police Officer Jared Wittmaack, an officer with three years of law enforcement experience, stopped an erratic driver in the 400 block of East Arkansas Avenue. While Officer Wittmaack was speaking with the driver, a 17-year-old male approached the traffic stop from a nearby home. During a verbal and physical confrontation, Officer Wittmaack fired his duty weapon, striking the male.  

The male was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for further treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery. Officer Wittmaack was treated at a local hospital and released. He remains on critical incident leave.  

This is an ongoing investigation. A complete report will be filed with the Davis County Attorney for review and determination. 
 

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

UPDATE IN BLOOMFIELD OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more