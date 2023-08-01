Consolidated Lithium Metals Reduces Group of Marketing Firms

TORONTO, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: Z36) (the “Company“) announces today that it has mutually agreed with Rumble Strip Media Incorporated not to proceed with the latter’s engagement as an investor relations service provider for assistance with its investor awareness marketing campaign. For more information about the proposed engagement, please see the Company’s press release dated June 7, 2023, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.



About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: Z36) (formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc.) is a Canadian junior mining exploration with projects in Quebec. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec lithium mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email | info@consolidatedlithium.com

Phone | (416) 861-5800

Website |www.consolidatedlithium.com

