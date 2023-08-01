Growing Demand for Natural and Sustainable Products Resulted in the Marine Active Ingredients Market Reaching a US$ 18,058.5 Million Valuation in 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

The Marine Active Ingredients Market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for natural and sustainable products. Consumers' preference for eco-friendly ingredients is driving the market's popularity. According to a Future Market Insights study, the global market is projected to reach US$ 18,058.5 Million by 2033. The study also identifies other industry drivers, challenges, and the market share of key players

NEWARK, Del, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Marine Active Ingredient Market size is estimated to exhibit an impressive growth rate from 2023 to 2033. The global market is anticipated to cross a valuation of US$ 9,709.0 million in 2023. It is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 18,058.5 million by 2033, staggering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



The sustainable nature of marine ingredients aligns with consumer preferences for eco-friendly products. Harvesting algae, seaweeds, and other marine sources reduces ecological impact.

Request for Sample Report to stay informed and gain a deeper understanding of this thriving industry through comprehensive market analysis and valuable insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17748

Additionally, cultivating such organism’s addresses issues such as competition between food versus fuel production. Advances in gene sequencing and process technology have enabled greater efficiency in extracting desired ingredients at a large scale.

On the other hand, researchers are looking for novel bioactive compounds with practical uses in the rich marine biodiversity.

For example, scientists have found marine enzymes with exceptional skincare qualities, marine peptides with potential pharmaceutical applications, and marine collagen to develop anti-aging formulations.

Such research and development initiatives are helping to expand the spectrum of marine active ingredients available and encourage industry innovation.

Government initiatives and support are also crucial to the expansion of the marine active ingredients market. Many governments throughout the world are encouraging investments in marine biotechnology and advocating the sustainable use of marine resources. They are funding research programs, constructing dedicated research institutes, and offering regulatory incentives to encourage the industry's development.

For instance, countries such as Norway, Japan, and the United States have developed marine biotechnology centres to speed up research and foster collaborations between academics and industry.

Key Takeaways from the Marine Active Ingredients Report:

The global marine active ingredients market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 18,058.5 million by 2033.

by 2033. Global demand for marine active ingredients is likely to soar at 6.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on product type, the fish meal segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 12,640.9 million by 2033.

by 2033. By Form, the powdered marine active ingredients segment is likely to hold a market share of 67% during the projection period.

during the projection period. The United States marine active ingredients market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,977.3 million by 2033.





Customize your report and save up to 30% by selecting specific countries or regions that matter most to you@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17748

“Rising consumer interest in natural products is driving considerable growth in the marine active ingredients market. To effectively capture market opportunities, manufacturers need to prioritize product innovation, sustainable sourcing, and strategic collaborations." – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Top Key players in Marine Active Ingredients Market are:

Hofseth BioCare ASA Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd. TripleNine Group A/S Symrise AG Scanbio SA Titan Biotech Limited Bio-Oregon Protein, Inc. SA Copalis Jiangxi Cosen Biochemical Co., Ltd. Costantino & C. S.P.A. Alaska Protein Recovery LLC. Gelita AG Cargill Inc.





These companies are expanding product portfolios, employing strategies like advertising, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to maintain market relevance and drive growth in the marine active ingredients market. For instance,

• In 2022, DSM Nutritional Products acquired Aker BioMarine, a Norwegian company specializing in krill oil production.

• In 2021, Lonza Group will acquire Nutrasource, a Canadian firm specializing in the manufacturing of marine collagen.

• In 2020, BASF purchased Croda International, a British firm that specializes in natural ingredient production.

Seize the opportunity presented by diverse growth factors and ensure your success today. Click here to make a purchase and gain a competitive edge in the global marketplace@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17748

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global marine active ingredients market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the marine active ingredients market based on product type (Fish Meal, Fish Oil, and Others (marine protein, peptides, etc), Form (Powder, Liquid), Ingredient Type (Protein, Ash, Fatty Acids, and Others (vitamins, enzymes, etc.), and End-Use (Poultry Feed, Aquaculture, Animal/Pet Food, Food & Beverage, Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplements, Infant Formula, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic & Personal Care, and Others (fertilizers, emulsions, etc.), across various regions.

Marine Active Ingredients Market by Category

By Product Type:

Fish Meal

Fish Oil

Others (peptides, marine proteins, etc.)





By Ingredient Type:

Protein

Ash

Fatty Acids

Others (enzymes, vitamins, etc.)

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By End Use:

Poultry Feed

Aquaculture

Food & Beverage

Animal/Pet Food

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Dietary Supplement& Sports Nutrition

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Others (fertilizers, emulsion, etc.)





By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

Oceania

South Asia

Middle East & Africa





About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

FMI's Food & Beverage team offers comprehensive business intelligence services, with a vast array of reports and data points analyzed across 50+ countries over a decade. The team provides consulting services and end-to-end research, offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations to clients worldwide. Contact them to explore how they can assist with your unique business intelligence needs.

Explore More Reports Related to Food & Beverages Domain:

Marine Enzymes Market Size: The global marine enzymes market is likely to record a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 453.90 million. By 2033, the valuation is expected to be worth US$ 876.34 million.

Omega-3 Concentrates Market Share: The global omega-3 concentrates market size is projected to exhibit growth at a considerable CAGR of 7.5% and reach US$ 5.3 Billion in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Food Amino Acids Market Trends: The global food amino acids demand is subjected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.3%. The market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 8.1 billion in 2023 and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 19.6 billion by 2033.

Omega-3 Ingredients Market Growth: Omega-3 ingredients are in high demand due to their enormous consumer appeal. The sales of omega-3 ingredients reached US$ 7.4 Billion in 2023 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The omega-3 ingredients market is expected to generate $20.6 billion in revenue by 2033.

Pea Protein Ingredients Market Forecast: The pea protein ingredients market is projected to be valued at US$ 1.6 billion in 2023 and is rising to US$ 3.4 billion by 2033. The sales of pea protein ingredients grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Bakery Ingredients Market Types: The global bakery ingredients market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 17.9 Billion by the year 2022 end, accelerating with a CAGR of 6.4% by 2022 to 2032. The market share is likely to be nearly 35% of the overall food additives market, which is anticipated to be valued at US$ 33.3 Billion by 2032

Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Analysis: The global sodium Reduction Ingredients Market is having good traction in the market and is estimated to have a market value of USD 5,500 Million in the year 2022 which is estimated to show promising growth by registering a CAGR of 5.8% reaching a significant market value of USD 9,665.4 Million in the forecast year of 2022 to 2032.

Food Coating Ingredients Market Outlook: The global food coating ingredients market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 3.5 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 6.4% by 2022 to 2032. Food coating ingredient sales are expected to account for 27% of the total food coating industry.

Prebiotic Ingredients Market Overview: The prebiotic ingredients market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6.6 Bn in 2022. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 18 Bn by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 10.5% for 2022-32.

Malt Ingredients Market Demand: The malt ingredients market is estimated to be valued at US$ 25.7 billion in 2023. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 43.7 billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705



For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs