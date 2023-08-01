St. Albans Barracks // Car vs. Utility Pole crash in Jeffersonville

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2004864

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/31/23 @ 18:08 hours

STREET: VT Rt 15

TOWN: Jeffersonville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Church St

WEATHER: Clear, dry, sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry. Moderate traffic

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicholas Mellish

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End / Damage from crash and fire

INJURIES: Apparently minor

HOSPITAL: UVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

State Troopers along with members of Cambridge Fire and Rescue responded to the above location for a single-vehicle motor vehicle vs. utility pole crash. The crash resulted in vehicle #1 and the broken utility pole catching on fire. Operator #1 was able to safely exit the vehicle. A short time later the fire department arrived and extinguished the fire. The vehicle was a total loss. Investigation revealed that prior to crashing, vehicle #1 was traveling WB on Rt. 15. For reasons still under investigation, at the intersection of Church St. vehicle #1 crossed the EB lane, left the roadway, became airborne and crashed into the utility pole. A vehicle parked near the utility pole was also damaged after being hit by the sheared off pole. Green Mountain Power responded to the scene and to replace the pole. The incident caused traffic delays in the area for about 30 minutes.