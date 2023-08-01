St. Albans Barracks // Car vs. Utility Pole crash in Jeffersonville
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2004864
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/31/23 @ 18:08 hours
STREET: VT Rt 15
TOWN: Jeffersonville
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Church St
WEATHER: Clear, dry, sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry. Moderate traffic
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicholas Mellish
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End / Damage from crash and fire
INJURIES: Apparently minor
HOSPITAL: UVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
State Troopers along with members of Cambridge Fire and Rescue responded to the above location for a single-vehicle motor vehicle vs. utility pole crash. The crash resulted in vehicle #1 and the broken utility pole catching on fire. Operator #1 was able to safely exit the vehicle. A short time later the fire department arrived and extinguished the fire. The vehicle was a total loss. Investigation revealed that prior to crashing, vehicle #1 was traveling WB on Rt. 15. For reasons still under investigation, at the intersection of Church St. vehicle #1 crossed the EB lane, left the roadway, became airborne and crashed into the utility pole. A vehicle parked near the utility pole was also damaged after being hit by the sheared off pole. Green Mountain Power responded to the scene and to replace the pole. The incident caused traffic delays in the area for about 30 minutes.