Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Viasat, Shift4, and Discover and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR), and Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)

Viasat provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. Viasat’s Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services.

On May 1, 2023, Viasat announced “the successful launch of ViaSat-3 Americas aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy,” which purportedly “open[ed] a new chapter in Viasat’s growth.”

Then, on July 12, 2023, Viasat revealed that an “event occurred during reflector deployment that may materially impact the performance of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite.” Viasat further disclosed that “[c]ontingency plans are currently being refined” and that “[p]otential options include redeploying satellites from Viasat’s extensive fleet to optimize global coverage, and/or reallocating a subsequent ViaSat-3 class satellite to provide additional Americas bandwidth.”

Following this news, the price of Viasat stock declined by nearly 29%.

For more information on the Viasat investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VSAT

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)

On April 19, 2023, Blue Orca Capital issued a report on Shift4 Payments, Inc., alleging that the Company “engaged in a string of highly questionable and hyper aggressive accounting maneuvers seemingly designed to keep the stock afloat, from cash flow manipulation to inexplicable distributor acquisitions that enabled it to capitalize a major component of COGS.”

The report also alleges that “Shift4’s CFO abruptly left the Company the day before its Q2 2022 earnings call, amidst a lengthy string of correspondence with the SEC over its accounting. Its auditor warned of a material weakness over internal controls the very next quarter, just as it spent $256.4 million in a string of M&A that enabled it to capitalize a material share of COGS.”

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock dropped more than 12% in intraday trading on April 19, 2023.

For more information on the Shift4 investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FOUR

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)

On July 20, 2023, pre-market, Discover revealed that it was in discussions with regulators relating to the Company’s misclassification of certain credit card products over an approximately 15-year period. Discover incorrectly classified certain credit card accounts into its highest merchant and merchant acquirer pricing tier, beginning around mid-2007.

On this news, Discover’s stock price fell $19.40 per share, or 15.92% percent, to close at $102.45 per share on July 20, 2023.

For more information on the Discover investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DFS

