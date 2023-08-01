Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Waldencast, DoubleVerify, Arrival, and FMC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Waldencast Plc (NASDAQ: WALD), DoubleVerify, Inc. (NYSE: DV), Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL), and FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Waldencast Plc (NASDAQ: WALD)

On April 25, 2023, Waldencast announced that it will be unable to file its 2022 annual report on time and will be postponing its fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter earnings call due to an ongoing review of the Company’s year-end 2022 financial statements. Specifically, the Company is conducting an analysis regarding certain accounting issues in connection with the sale of certain Obagi products for the Vietnam market.

On this news, the price of Waldencast shares declined by $0.57 per share, or approximately 6.20%, from $9.20 per share to close at $8.63 on April 25, 2023.

DoubleVerify, Inc. (NYSE: DV)

On May 2, 2023, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging that there is evidence DoubleVerify engaged in manipulative and deceptive financial reporting related to its international business.

On this news, DoubleVerify’s share price fell $1.69, or 5.8%, to close at $27.22 per share on May 2, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL)

On July 3, 2023, Arrival and Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V, a special purpose acquisition company, issued a press release “announc[ing] that both companies have agreed to terminate the business combination agreement (‘BCA’) initially signed April 6, 2023. Arrival stated that it “has engaged the services of TD Cowen and Teneo Financial Advisory to ensure the company’s seamless transition and to pursue alternative avenues that will provide the company with additional liquidity.”

On this news, Arrival’s stock price fell $0.39 per share, or 14.08%, to close at $2.38 per share on July 5, 2023.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC)

On July 10, 2023, before the market opened, FMC Corporation, despite raising its full-year revenue guidance in May 2023, announced that it was cutting its revenue for the second quarter and the 2023 fiscal year. It announced that “the revised guidance is driven by substantially lower-than-expected volumes due to an abrupt and significant reduction in inventory by channel partners, which only became evident towards the end of May and continued through the remainder of the quarter[.]”

On this news, the price of FMC stock fell by $11.62 per share, or 11.14%, to close at $92.63 on July 10, 2023.

