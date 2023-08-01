Avalon Golf Launches their Performance Golf Shorts with 7-inch Inseam Collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- Avalon Golf, a leader in Modern Men’s Golf Apparel, announces its line of Performance Golf Shorts. This collection of ultra-premium golf shorts for men features technical fabric, an expertly tailored cut, and is designed to help golfers perform at their highest levels while looking their best.
“Golf shorts are stuck in 2010,” states Andrew Hopkins, Lead Designer at Avalon Golf. He continues, “We knew delivering a high quality, technical golf short that is cut above the knee and slim-fit would instantly be an industry favorite.”
Avalon Performance Golf Shorts With 7-Inch Inseam.
Avalon’s Performance Golf Short Collection is a premium men’s golf short that expertly blends style, performance and comfort. This line of Golf Shorts with 7-inch inseam was crafted with the finest attention to detail and features a 5-pocket design with 2 classic side slant pockets, two back pockets – one with a zipper, and a hidden side seam pocket that is perfect for holding a ball marker or divot repair tool. A button waist compliments belt loops and a premium zipper fly for the classic golf short appearance. The inner waistband liner features stretch with an Avalon Golf branded silicon tack that is designed to keep shirts tucked in place. Last, all stress points have been double-stitched to ensure longevity and durability.
“We take pride in making luxury golf apparel and incur extra effort and costs to ensure superior quality in our men’s golf apparel products,” said Andrew Hopkins.
Expertly Tailored, Short-Length Golf Shorts for Men.
Golf Shorts are traditionally long and baggy – taking a one size fits all body type approach. Avalon Golf focused on athletic golfers in our Performance Golf Short Collection and constructed a modern fit golf short. This length will allow golf shorts to sit above the knee and provide a modern look. Avalon also included a more tapered leg to also be a slim-fitting golf short.
Premium Men’s Golf Shorts Designed From Technical Fabrics.
Finding a lightweight, breathable and stretchy technical fabric was a requirement for the Performance Golf Shorts with a 7-inch inseam. Avalon decided to design a custom fabric that could meet the demands required in a technical golf short fabric. The AVG Tour Fabric is lightweight, breathable, and super soft and stretchy. This fabric offers easy care and does not require ironing to look good. The AVG Tour Fabric used in our Performance Men’s Golf Shorts will keep golfers cool and comfortable all day on the course.
Avalon Performance 7-Inch Inseam Golf Shorts are available immediately and are offered in 8 colors and 4 waist sizes. They are true modern men’s golf shorts designed to maximize on-course performance and elevate style.
For questions, contact Mike Atman from Avalon Golf at press@avalongolf.co
For more information on the Avalon Performance Men’s Golf Shorts, please visit https://www.avalongolf.co/
Mike Atman
