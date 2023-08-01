Harmony Dreamers Groove into the Season with their Catchy Summer Anthem 'Summertime Memory'

The multi-national, chart-topping group releases the latest single and video from their debut album, “I Come From Earth.”

The song is about sharing time with a friend or loved one, and making memories that last forever.” — Byron Lee Scott, Harmony Dreamers

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harmony Dreamers, the internationally acclaimed group, has done it again with their “Summertime Memory” single and video. The new single follows up their #1 UK iTunes Children’s Song chart hit, “The Most Unheard of Thing.” The group’s leader and chief songwriter, Byron Lee Scott believes that the new single is “destined to become a summertime classic.”

Scott says, “The song is about sharing time with a friend or loved one, and making memories that last forever. The flawless rhythms are energetic, the words and melodies are beautiful, and the vocal harmonies are singularly quirky, yet smooth and dreamy.”

As always with Harmony Dreamers, the international lineup of musicians on this track is notable: World-famous Irish drummer and bass guitarist Graham Hopkins and Robbie Malone, renowned Venezuelan percussionist Reinaldo Ocanda on vibraphone and timbales, the unique vocals of Alyssa from Austria, and Byron Scott on vocals, guitar and synthesizers.

“I’ve written hundreds of songs, but this was undoubtedly the most unique, magical song inspiration I’ve ever experienced,” Byron says. “I had the thought that a song about summer would be fun, and within five minutes, I heard the song in my head, grabbed a guitar, paper and pen, and wrote it down. When I was hearing the song I had chills and was in tears the entire time for some reason. The feeling was blissful. The really amazing thing is that I could hear Alyssa’s voice singing with me. I had wanted to get her on the album but didn’t have the right song up until that point. Everything about this song was so easy and happened so fast. I feel like it was a gift.”

The video for “Summertime Memory” is like a beautiful summer vacation, with colorful scenes and people, sure to delight all ages. https://youtu.be/B9JdkbY_AA0

Harmony Dreamers’ debut album, “I Come From Earth,” is a truly global record in both outlook and execution. The new studio project of prolific songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Byron Lee Scott, it offers a timely message of worldwide unity with contributions from an array of top-flight musicians from every continent, including 20 international backup singers.

Nominated for 5 ISSA International Singer Songwriter Association awards, and surpassing their first million streams worldwide, Harmony Dreamers’ chart topping album and singles have been compared to such greats as Pink Floyd, The Beatles, and Yes. Their songs are finding fans in the children’s market, yet the lyrics and music are lovely, sophisticated, fun, and loved by all ages. www.harmonydreamers.com