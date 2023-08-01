BARROW NEUROLOGICAL FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2023 NEURO NIGHT TO RAISE FUNDS FOR BRAIN & SPINE RESEARCH

Tickets are now available for the star-studded philanthropic event on October 27

PHOENIX, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuro Night, Barrow Neurological Foundation’s premier philanthropic event, will take place on Friday, October 27, 2023, at The Clayton House in Scottsdale, Arizona. Tickets are now available for the event, which supports lifesaving treatment and care at Barrow Neurological Institute.

Neuro Night was founded by Barrow Neurological Foundation Board member and award-winning actress and activist Sharon Stone, who was saved by Barrow Neurological Institute President and CEO Michael T. Lawton, MD, after she suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm that led to a massive stroke.

“The majority of people who go through what happened to me do not survive, let alone recover. I’m able to be here today walking and talking because of Dr. Lawton,” said Stone. “I am extremely proud to continue supporting Neuro Night and all the miraculous work that happens every single day at Barrow Neurological Institute.”

Neuro Night both recognizes Barrow’s advancements in treating the most debilitating neurological diseases and raises funds for clinical care, medical education, and groundbreaking research. One hundred percent of the proceeds from Neuro Night support this mission.

“The innovative physicians and scientists here at Barrow Neurological Institute continuously accept challenges, reject norms, and push boundaries in neuroscience to improve outcomes for patients worldwide. Events like Neuro Night showcase the Foundation’s dedication to funding our mission of saving lives through cutting-edge research and treatment. This event also showcases the community’s philanthropic commitment to the important work that we do here,” said Dr. Lawton.

The event will feature world-famous stars like Mark McGrath and his band Sugar Ray, magician and entertainer Max Lukian, musicians from Dean Michaels Entertainment, and aerialist Vanessa Nichole, in addition to experiential art installations, a Barrow Blue Carpet hosted by digital creator McKenna Wesley, and a dynamic live auction to raise funds for lifesaving research and care at Barrow. It will truly live up to its reputation as the “best party in the Valley.”

“I had the opportunity to tour Barrow Neurological Institute and was blown away by the knowledge and compassion exuded by all of the physicians and staff. Even more inspiring was the sheer determination of its scientists in working toward finding new and better treatments for the worst brain and spine conditions,” said McGrath. “Neuro Night is a phenomenal cause to further these efforts and I am proud to be a part of such a meaningful and impactful event.”

Top-level Neuro Night sponsors will be able to attend an exclusive Chairs VIP Dinner Party hosted by Barrow Neurological Foundation on the evening of October 26. Attendees will mix and mingle with event headliner Mark McGrath, enjoy a performance by the soulful Brandon Wattz, and dine on cuisine inspired by brain health prepared by celebrity chef Beau MacMillan.

For more information on tickets, sponsorship packages, and to secure your spot at Neuro Night 2023, visit: https://supportbarrow.ejoinme.org/neuronight2023.

If you are unable to attend Neuro Night, but would like to support Barrow’s mission to save lives through innovative treatment, groundbreaking research, and advanced medical education, please visit: https://giveto.supportbarrow.org/.

About Barrow Neurological Foundation

Barrow Neurological Foundation raises awareness and funds for patient care, medical education, and research offered at Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Barrow is an internationally recognized leader in neurology, neurosurgery, and neuroscience research, treating patients with a wide range of conditions, including brain and spinal tumors, neuromuscular diseases, aneurysms, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, headache disorders, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, concussion and brain injuries, and more.

About Barrow Neurological Institute

Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix is internationally recognized as a leader in neurosurgery, neurology, neurological research and patient care. Consistently voted among the top facilities in the United States for neurological care, Barrow treats patients with a wide range of neurological conditions, including brain and spinal tumors, cerebrovascular conditions, concussions and neuromuscular disorders. Its surgeons perform more neurosurgeries annually than any hospital in the nation. Barrow is proud to be home of the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center. For more information, please visit barrowneuro.org .

Danielle Accovelli Barrow Neurological Foundation 602-406-1091 danielle.accovelli@dignityhealth.org