DR. PHONE FIX FOUNDER CHOSEN A 2023 CANADIAN BUSINESS LEADER
Association representing 22,000 Alberta businesses chooses Newcomer EntrepreneurEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EDMONTON, AB. Dr. Phone Fix founder and CEO, Piyush Sawhney, has been chosen a 2023 Canadian business leader by the top provincial business association representing Alberta’s 22,000 businesses.
A judging panel chose Mr. Sawhney as winner of Alberta’s Business Award of Distinction/Newcomer Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
In the past eighteen months Dr. Phone Fix has been a nominee, finalist or winner of 50 awards or recognitions. Since coming to Canada at the age of 22, Mr Sawhney has held seniors positions at two cell phone repair companies and founded another company in the category - Dr. Phone Fix - Canada's largest privately-owned cell phone repair company. He also founded a company in the category in his native India prior to emigrating to Canada.
The award was presented by the Alberta Chambers of Commerce which represents chamber associations in more than 100 Alberta cities and towns. The award was presented at a gala complete with dramatic music, flashing strobe lights and big TV screen monitors.
Last year Dr. Phone Fix won the provincial association’s top award for customer excellence and was a finalist in the Newcomer Entrepreneur category.
Dr. Phone Fix is Canada’s top business award winner. Last October it shared the world stage with BMO. TELUS, Bell and Canadian Tire when it won three Gold trophies which were officially announced at the Stevie International Business Awards gala in London, England.
To find the Dr. Phone Fix location nearest you, visit www.docphonefix.com/loc.
