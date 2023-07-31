Nxu Announces First Product Shipment, Achieving Important Milestone on the Path Toward an Electrified Future

Technology Fully Designed and Developed by Nxu, Showcasing Strength in Execution from R&D to Commercialization

MESA, Ariz., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU) (“Nxu”, “the Company”), a vertically integrated technology company creating energy storage and charging solutions for the infrastructure we need to power our electrified future, announced today that it has shipped its first customer product. This technology system, designed and developed by Nxu, is a key component in large-scale battery pack systems to ensure consistent performance in all operational conditions, as well as part of Nxu’s charging technology.



“At Nxu, we have always aspired to a future where electrification is accessible and abundant. Shipping our first customer product is a critical step, and we’re incredibly proud of the work our team has put in to make it happen,” said Nxu Founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Hanchett.

Continuing to address demand, the company has more than 100 positions open across corporate, engineering, and manufacturing functions. Employee benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k), paid parental leave, flexible paid time off, leadership training, and the opportunity to work on leading edge products. More information can be found at www.nxuenergy.com/careers.

About Nxu, Inc.

Nxu, Inc. is a vertically integrated technology company leveraging its intellectual property and U.S.-manufactured battery innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. Driving the energy future, Nxu is developing an ecosystem of industry leading battery cell and pack technologies, grid level energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure, platform and medium-duty electric mobility solutions, and over-air cloud management – encompassed by Nxu’s seamless subscription-based models. For more information, visit www.nxuenergy.com .

