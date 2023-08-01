BEYOND IMAGINATION: AEROAUTO’S EVTOL SHOWROOM TO TAKE FLIGHT AT GREENPORT AIRPORT

Aeroauto and Greenport International Airport Join Forces to Create a Futuristic Showroom for Urban Air Mobility: The Future is Here!

Our airport's advanced infrastructure and commitment to eco-conscious operations, will make Greenport a global hub for Urban Air Mobility” — Stephen Carpenter

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration that promises to revolutionize personal and municipal transportation, Aeroauto, the world's leading expert in eVTOL and urban air mobility vehicles, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with GREENPORT® International Airport & Technology Center to establish a state-of-the-art Aeroauto eVTOL showroom, dealership, and maintenance services on the airport's prestigious property. This exciting partnership aims to introduce a new era of transportation solutions, setting the stage for the City of Emerald Island, Texas, to become a beacon of innovation in the realm of Urban Air Mobility.

Imagine a city where the sky is the highway and the commute is a joyride - a future that is fast approaching with Aeroauto's cutting-edge electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles. Designed to overcome urban congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and provide unprecedented mobility, these futuristic wonders will transform how we travel.

With its forward-thinking and dynamic leadership, GREENPORT® International Airport & Technology Center has embraced the vision of a future where eVTOLs effortlessly glide across the cityscape. By signing the LOI with Aeroauto, they have laid the foundation for a world-class showroom and dealership facility right on their grounds.

Sean Borman, the visionary CEO of Aeroauto, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating: "This partnership marks a pivotal moment in transportation history. We're ecstatic to team up with Greenport International Airport to introduce eVTOL technology to the world. Aeroauto's commitment to creating a sustainable and efficient urban transportation ecosystem aligns perfectly with GREENPORT'S dedication to innovation and eco-friendly practices."

GREENPORT® International Airport & Technology Center, nestled amid the scenic beauty of Central Texas, is already renowned for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technologies. Stephen Carpenter, the Managing Director & CIO of GREENPORT® International Airport & Technology Center, shared his thoughts on this collaboration, saying: "We're thrilled to be part of this monumental endeavor. Aeroauto's expertise in eVTOL technology, coupled with our airport's intelligent infrastructure and commitment to eco-conscious operations, will make GREENPORT® a global hub for Urban Air Mobility. Together, we are forging a pathway to a greener, smarter, and more connected future. GREENPORT® is committed to innovation, and this collaboration with Aeroauto aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. Together, we will create an atmosphere where the thrill of flight converges with the allure of the latest eVTOL wonders, providing our patrons with an experience like never before!"

Aeroauto eVTOL showrooms and dealerships will showcase a mesmerizing fleet of futuristic vehicles that offer a plethora of urban mobility solutions. Residents of Emerald Island, Texas, and visitors alike will have the opportunity to witness the future firsthand, exploring a vast array of eVTOL models and learning about their potential applications in a city of the future. But that's not all! The Aeroauto Showroom and Dealership will also house an exclusive Aeroauto Service Center, staffed with a team of expert technicians. This dedicated maintenance hub will ensure that each vehicle, whether it's a customer's treasured possession or a brand-new dream machine, receives top-tier care and attention.

With the Aeroauto eVTOL showroom and dealership set to open its doors by 2025, the City of Emerald Island is poised to lead the way in shaping a smarter and more sustainable future. The GREENPORT International Airport's strategic location, dedication to environmental consciousness, and commitment to innovation make it the ideal destination for enthusiasts, investors, and stakeholders alike.

This exciting collaboration is a testament to the boundless potential of Urban Air Mobility, paving the way for cities worldwide to embrace the future of transportation. GREENPORT Airport's transformation into a Global Center of Excellence for Urban Air Mobility will not only attract cutting-edge technological advancements but also stimulate economic growth and job opportunities within the region.

In summary, the Aeroauto and GREENPORT® International Airport & Technology Center partnership sets a shining example of what's possible when visionaries unite to create a better world. The era of eVTOLs and Urban Air Mobility is upon us, and Emerald Island, Texas, is proudly taking the helm in this thrilling journey towards a smarter, greener, and more connected future.

About Aeroauto, LLC.:

Aeroauto, LLC. is the leading eVTOL showroom/dealership and Advanced Aerial Mobility company focused on enabling safe, sustainable, and scalable mobility. Based in Florida, the company was founded in 2021 to develop infrastructure and services to support the widespread adoption of eVTOLs and cargo drones.

Their showrooms are designed to provide customers with an immersive experience, allowing them to learn about the features and capabilities of EVTOL vehicles in a hands-on environment. They also offer a convenient location for customers to purchase EVTOL vehicles and schedule maintenance and repair services as well as flight instruction.

For more information about future eVTOL dealerships, call or email Sean Borman, CEO at info@aeroautosales.com, Phone: 844-FLY-DRIVE (844-359-3748) or Visit www.aeroautosales.com.

About GREENPORT Airport:

Central Texas Airport Holdings Inc is developing GREENPORT® International Airport & Technology Center on 5,000+ acres in northwest Bastrop County, Texas, 17 miles East from Central Austin and three miles East of Emerald Island in the midst of one of the world’s most important and rapidly growing technology and business hubs.

Phase I will consist of state-of-the-art, privately owned GREENPORT® International Airport, purpose-built on 2,605 acres to accommodate larger business jets and anchor the 2,809-acre GREENPORT® International Technology Center, designed to uniquely appeal to businesses flooding into the Emerald Island Metropolitan Statistical Area. The airport will have a 10,000-foot runway with a planned 2.9 million square feet of hangar space, 9 million square feet of data center space and research-and-development, and small-office building space, much of it with “through the fence” access. The development will also feature a U.S. Customs Port of Entry.

GREENPORT® is a compelling solution to the ever-increasing demand for space by technology, aviation, and defense organizations planning or considering locations in Central Texas. Designed in all respects to be environmentally sustainable, GREENPORT® will employ cutting-edge security systems and a self-contained communications and power microgrid inherently offering Tier 4 data centers.

For more information about GREENPORT, email stephen@greenport-us.com, call 512-940-1495, or visit https://greenport-us.com