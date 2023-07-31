TELUS Online Security supports businesses in planning for and responding to data breaches, helping to minimize the impacts to employees and customers with an end-to-end solution

TELUS strengthens its cybersecurity portfolio as Norton’s exclusive breach response provider in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced that it will be the official Canadian breach response provider for Norton1, a leading consumer cyber safety brand of Gen™, delivering support to employees and customers of organizations affected by data breaches. This marks an expansion of the incident response services offered by TELUS, providing businesses with a diverse range of solutions to help minimize the impacts of a data breach. As cybercrime rates rise and the demand for solutions increases, TELUS Online Security goes beyond standalone identity monitoring services in the market by helping businesses offer their employees and customers breach response and remediation plans that include tools like dark web monitoring, daily or monthly credit reports2, dedicated identity restoration support and identity theft reimbursement coverage3 of up to $1 million for related expenses.



“As the fastest growing and most trusted security service in Canada, we are thrilled to expand our cybersecurity solutions for businesses and consumers as Norton’s exclusive breach response provider in Canada. We’re enabling organizations to effectively respond to data breaches in order to minimize the damage, including the risk of exposed data leading to identity theft,” said Dwayne Benefield, Senior Vice-president, Connected Home, Entertainment & Enablement. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Norton as a global leader in cyber safety and working together to foster a more secure digital world for our customers and Canadians.”

TELUS Online Security powered by Norton™ offers two premium plans for businesses to help protect their employees and customers: Guardian and Guardian Plus. Key benefits include:

Identity Theft Protection : Fraudsters can use stolen personal information to open new financial accounts, apply for tax refunds, rent or buy properties, or perform other fraudulent activities. If an employee or customer’s identity is compromised, a dedicated identity restoration specialist will handle the case from start to finish.

: Fraudsters can use stolen personal information to open new financial accounts, apply for tax refunds, rent or buy properties, or perform other fraudulent activities. If an employee or customer’s identity is compromised, a dedicated identity restoration specialist will handle the case from start to finish. Credit Monitoring: Employees and customers are alerted to key changes to their credit file, such as a change of address or name, credit report inquiries or new accounts being opened. 2

Employees and customers are alerted to key changes to their credit file, such as a change of address or name, credit report inquiries or new accounts being opened. Dark Web Monitoring: Detects and notifies employees and customers when their monitored personal information is found on the dark web, including email addresses, bank account numbers, credit card numbers, contact details and driver’s license numbers.



These plans complement the comprehensive suite of breach response services already offered by TELUS Business, which support all elements of an organization’s needs, including preparedness, investigation and remediation of a cybersecurity incident.

“Our lives become more digitally connected by the day, which of course increases the chances of our personal data ending up in the wrong hands,” said Travis Witteveen, Chief Commercial Officer of Gen, the parent company of Norton. “Norton creates solutions that empower people to live their digital lives safely, privately and confidently online. We’re proud to expand our partnership with TELUS to provide solutions that support Canadian business’ customers in the event a breach occurs and provide extra peace of mind so people can enjoy their lives online.”

The launch of TELUS Guardian and Guardian Plus plans comes as Norton and TELUS extend and deepen their partnership for an additional three years, with the shared goal of creating a safer digital world for all Canadians. For more information on how TELUS Online Security can help your organization, please visit telus.com/Guardian.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and over 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, health care, and others.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering 67 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.6 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us at @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Norton

Norton is a leading Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its family of trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at Norton.com and GenDigital.com.

