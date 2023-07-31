Fire Protection System Pipes Market worth $28.5 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fire Protection System Pipes Mark et size is projected to reach USD 28.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7% from USD 20.6 billion in 2022 during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the firefighting foam market can be attributed to the increasing use of foam in the oil & gas industry for upstream and downstream activities.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fire Protection System Pipes Market”

121 - Market Data Tables

46 - Figures

206 - Pages

List of Key Players in Fire Protection System Pipes Market:

Johnson Controls (Ireland) Tata Steel (India), Simona AG(Germany) Astral Pipes (India) China Lesso (China) Octal Steel (China) Jindal Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India) Aquatherm (Germany) Zekelman Industries (US) TPMC Steel (China)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Fire Protection System Pipes Market t:

Driver: Increasing urbanization and infrastructure development Restraint:High installation and maintenance costs Opportunities: Periodic revision of regulatory compliance to increase fire safety Challenges: Lack of configuration and integration in fire protection solutions

Key Findings of the Study:

Welded pipes, type segment likely to dominate fire protection system pipes market during the forecasted period.

Steel pipes, material segment likely to dominate the fire protection system pipes market during forecast period.

Fire sprinkler system, application segment likely to account the largest share of the fire protection system pipes market during forecasted period.

Industrial, end-use industry segment likely to account the largest share of the fire protection system pipes market during forecasted period.

North America likely to account largest share of the fire protection system pipes market during forecasted period.

