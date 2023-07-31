Submit Release
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters in Nashville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:

TBI ACCREDITATION MANAGER

ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES DIVISION

TBI HEADQUARTERS

Job Duties: Manages all compliance and accreditation processes for TBI to include monitors all divisions and units within TBI to ensure that CALEA Standards are upheld and maintained. Collects, reviews, and uploads proofs of compliance for all accrediting entities.  Composes CALEA newsletters and annual reviews.  Participates as a mock and onsite assessor and attends compliance review hearings. Assists with reviews and revisions of all TBI policies to ensure compliance:   Manages the workflow process in PowerDMS for revision/creation of TBI policies, forms and Standard Operating Procedures. Records Officer Liaison with the Secretary of State:  Ensures that Records Disposition Authorizations (RDAs) are correct and the retention period is followed.  Reports Record Holding Numbers  (paper and electronic) to the Secretary of State annually.  Responsible for retrieving old bomb and arson files from the VRC. Publications Liaison with General Services:  Send publication, justification memo, and printing quote for approval after Director’s approval. Send revised and new TBI Forms to Forms Committee for approval before assigning number and RDA.

Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university. Substitution of experience in compliance auditing or project management, on a year-to-year basis up to four years. Two years of experience in compliance auditing or project management, preferably at a law enforcement organization.

Monthly Salary: $3,958 – $5,950

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 48603. This position will remain posted until August 2, 2023.

