Aging and Long-Term Services Department Secretary Hotrum-Lopez to retire

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that Secretary of Aging and Long-Term Services (ALTSD) Katrina Hotrum-Lopez will retire after more than two decades in public service.

“I want to thank Secretary Hotrum-Lopez for her work on behalf of New Mexico seniors,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Her dedication to improving services and care for our seniors has impacted countless lives. I wish her the very best in her retirement.”

“It has been the great privilege of my life to work with the incredible team at Aging and Long-Term Services, as well as all the incredible state workers throughout New Mexico. During my tenure, our department navigated an unprecedented global pandemic, historic wildfires, and all the everyday challenges of providing services throughout New Mexico,” said Sec. Hotrum-Lopez. “I want to thank Gov. Lujan Grisham for her trust in me, as well as her mentorship and example through the years.”

As secretary, Hotrum-Lopez used funding from the Kiki Saavedra Senior Dignity Fund to support the New Mexico Ramp Project for additional accessibility ramps around the state, ushered New Mexico seniors through the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process in early 2021 and in the 2022 legislative session, Hotrum-Lopez worked with community partners and the legislature to help pass the removal of the social security tax.

Most recently, Hotrum-Lopez lead the Department of Health’s Developmental Disabilities Division and was instrumental in contacting thousands of New Mexicans served by the state’s DD Waiver program, ensuring they received quality care.

Gina DeBlassie, a health policy advisor for Gov. Lujan Grisham, will serve as acting secretary.

Her last day in office is July 31, 2023.