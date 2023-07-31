Submit Release
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

OAK RIDGE, N.C., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023 and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share.

Second Quarter 2023 Performance and Accomplishments

  • Earnings per share of $0.54, compared to $0.47 in the linked quarter and $0.63 for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Return on equity of 10.84%, compared to 9.62% in the linked quarter and 13.52% for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Dividends declared per common share of $0.10, unchanged from the linked quarter and up from $0.08 for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Tangible book value per common share of $20.14 as of period end, compared to $19.94 at the end of the linked quarter and $18.77 at the end of the second quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest margin of 3.89%, compared to 3.91% in the linked quarter and 3.66% for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Efficiency ratio of 70.39%, compared to 71.60% in the linked quarter and 68.93% for the second quarter of 2022.
  • American Banker’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Banks Under $2 Billion in Assets for 2022 for the eighth consecutive year.
  • #4 out of 106 Small Business Administration (“SBA”) 7a lenders in SBA’s North Carolina District office of total year-to-date loan approvals through July 21, 2023.

Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “Oak Ridge’s operating performance in the second quarter was solid considering the current economic conditions and the liquidity concerns in the banking industry. Despite the continued increase in market interest rates and concern over bank failures, asset quality was strong at the end of the quarter, our net interest margin was strong during the quarter, and our loans increased and deposits decreased just slightly from year end. Capital and liquidity levels remain strong. Oak Ridge remains focused on its full client relationships including long-term core deposit and lending solutions and other products and services that meet our customers’ financial objectives. We are incredibly proud of our team and appreciate their efforts in serving our clients and managing the Bank in a safe and sound manner.”

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock is payable on September 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2023, which represents the 19th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company. “We are pleased to pay another quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

Review of Balance Sheet at June 30, 2023, as compared to December 31, 2022

  • Total assets increased $24.2 million, or 4.1%, to $613.5 million, from $589.3 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased $16.0 million, or 31.9%, to $34.3 million, from $50.4 million.
  • Securities available-for-sale increased $14.3 million, or 17.6%, to $95.2 million, from $80.9 million. Purchases of securities available-for-sale in 2023 of $40.1 million partially offset by sales, maturities, and repayments of $25.8 million accounted for the increase.
  • Securities held-to-maturity increased $7.4 million, or 66.3%, to $18.6 million due to reclassifications of subordinated debenture investments in other banks and bank holding companies from loans receivable to held-to-maturity securities. The reclassifications were $10.9 million and $7.4 million in December of 2022 and June of 2023, respectively. The lowest, largest, and average balance of each subordinated debenture investment in one bank or bank holding company as of June 30, 2023, was $331,000, $1.5 million, and $909,000, respectively. The book average life of the subordinated debenture portfolio was 3.28 years as of June 30, 2023.
  • Total net loans increased $20.4 million, or 3.8%, to $437.3 million, from $421.4 million.
    • The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.06% and 1.14% on June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
    • Nonperforming assets represented 0.10% of total assets on June 30, 2023, compared to 0.13% on December 31, 2022.
    • On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology for establishing it allowance for loan loss. As a result of adopting this standard the Company’s retained earnings increased $24,000, the allowance for loan losses decreased $247,000, and the reserves for unfunded commitments increased $223,000.
  • Total deposits decreased $4.0 million, or 0.8%, to $486.2 million, from $481.0 million. The ratio of estimated uninsured deposits to total deposits for the Bank was 18.5% at June 30, 2023, compared to 22.1% at December 31, 2022.
  • Total borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances and under the Federal Reserve Term Funding Program increased $24 million, or 80.0%, to $54 million, from $30 million.
  • Stockholders’ equity increased $2.4 million, or 4.6%, to $55.0 million, from $52.6 million. Accumulated other comprehensive loss was $2.4 million, or 4.2% of total stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2023. The Bank’s Community Bank Leverage Ratio (“CBLR”) was 11.50% at June 30, 2023, compared to 11.27% at December 31, 2022. Financial institutions that follow the CBLR guidelines and have a CBLR of greater than 9% meet the well-capitalized regulatory requirement.

Review of Income Statement for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared same period ending June 30, 2022

  • Net interest income increased $192,000 to $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the year-ago quarter. The net interest margin increased 23 basis points to 3.89% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the year-ago quarter.
    • On June 12 and 22, 2023, the Bank entered into two interest rate swap agreements totaling approximately $25.0 million to hedge balance sheet interest rate sensitivity and protect selected securities in its available-for-sale portfolio against changes in fair value related to changes in the benchmark interest rate.
  • The Company had a recovery of credit losses of $63,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $175,000 in the year-ago quarter. The primary risks inherent in the Bank’s loan portfolio, including the adequacy of the allowance or reserve for loan losses, are based on management’s assumptions regarding, among other factors, general and local economic conditions, which are difficult to predict and are beyond the Bank’s control. In estimating these risks, and the related loss reserve levels, management also considers the financial conditions of specific borrowers and credit concentrations with specific borrowers, groups of borrowers, and industries.
  • Noninterest income decreased $409,000 to $891,000 in the second quarter 2023 compared with the year-ago quarter. Significant contributors to the overall net decrease were:
    • Decrease of $389,000 in gain on sale of SBA loans. On most 2023 originations the Company is retaining the guaranteed portion of the loan whereas in 2022 the Company sold substantially all guaranteed portions of the loans.
    • Decreases of $49,000 in brokerage commissions on mortgage loans and income from Small Business Investment Corporation.
    • Increase of $91,000 in other service charges and fees due to increase in fee income from managing deposits sold through the Intrafi deposit network.
  • Noninterest expense decreased $58,000, or 1.3%, to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the year-ago quarter.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc., and Bank of Oak Ridge
At Bank of Oak Ridge, we pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in-person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial well-being is easy, safe, and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000. Learn more about what makes Bank of Oak Ridge the Triad’s community bank by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield & Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-looking Information This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2022 (Audited)
(Dollars in thousands)

   2023     2022 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 9,085     $ 12,467  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   25,218       37,889  
Total cash and cash equivalents   34,303       50,356  
Securities available-for-sale   95,213       80,939  
Securities held-to-maturity, fair values of $16,364 and $10,350 at June          
30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   18,566       11,161  
Restricted stock, at cost   2,737       2,626  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,779 and          
$4,851 at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively   437,259       421,444  
Property and equipment, net   8,756       9,192  
Accrued interest receivable   2,125       1,996  
Bank owned life insurance   6,134       6,095  
Right-of-use assets – operating leases   2,610       1,183  
Other assets   5,798       4,289  
Total assets $ 613,501     $ 589,281  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits          
Noninterest-bearing $ 110,637     $ 120,263  
Interest-bearing   366,301       360,722  
Total deposits   476,938       480,985  
Short-term FHLB Advances   32,000       30,000  
Federal Reserve bank term funding program   22,000       -  
Other short-term borrowings   286       418  
Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities   8,248       8,248  
Subordinated debentures   9,923       9,903  
Lease liabilities – operating leases   2,610       1,183  
Accrued interest payable   548       226  
Other liabilities   5,902       5,675  
Total liabilities   558,455       536,638  
           
Stockholders’ equity          
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;          
2,702,370 and 2,672,620 issued and outstanding          
at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively   26,471       26,207  
Retained earnings   30,939       28,642  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,364 )     (2,206 )
Total stockholders’ equity   55,046       52,643  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 613,501     $ 589,281  

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three months ended
   Six months ended June 30,
  June 30, 2023
   March 31, 2023     June 30, 2022
   2023   2022
Interest and dividend income                                
Loans and fees on loans $ 5,780     $ 5,916     $ 5,051     $ 11,696     $ 10,539  
Interest on deposits in banks   216       241       171       457       199  
Restricted stock dividends   41       57       18       98       36  
Interest on investment securities   1,368       839       408       2,206       764  
Total interest and dividend income   7,405       7,053       5,648       14,457       11,538  
Interest expense                                
Deposits   1,374       1,023       237       2,396       494  
Short-term and long-term debt   645       670       217       1,315       428  
Total interest expense   2,019       1,693       454       3,711       922  
Net interest income   5,386       5,360       5,194       10,746       10,616  
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   (63 )     175       (107 )     111       (19 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,449       5,185       5,301       10,635       10,635  
Noninterest income                                
Service charges on deposit accounts   149       147       150       297       287  
Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans   12       22       61       34       133  
Insurance commissions   109       97       112       206       226  
Gain on sale of investment securities   -       77       -       77       -  
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans   96       232       485       328       514  
Debit and credit card interchange income   299       292       308       591       585  
Income from Small Business Investment Company   51       -       100       51       170  
Income earned on bank owned life insurance   20       19       20       39       40  
Other service charges and fees   155       166       64       320       124  
Total noninterest income   891       1,052       1,300       1,943       2,079  
Noninterest expense                                
Salaries   2,180       2,312       2,340       4,492       4,356  
Employee benefits   264       309       304       573       551  
Occupancy   261       308       251       569       547  
Equipment   239       211       243       450       496  
Data and item processing   468       470       408       938       854  
Professional and advertising   345       357       294       702       584  
Stationery and supplies   34       34       34       68       60  
Telecommunications   129       126       104       255       211  
FDIC assessment   132       74       53       206       107  
Other expense   366       390       445       757       747  
Total noninterest expense   4,418       4,591       4,476       9,010       8,513  
Income before income taxes   1,922       1,646       2,125       3,568       4,201  
Income tax expense   434       365       422       799       836  
Net income and income available to common stockholders $ 1,488     $ 1,281     $ 1,703     $ 2,769     $ 3,365  
Basic and diluted income per common share $ 0.54     $ 0.47     $ 0.63     $ 1.02     $ 1.25  
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding   2,732,720       2,713,959       2,702,370       2,723,391       2,692,794  


Selected Financial Data June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022
Return on average common stockholders' equity1   10.84 %     9.62 %     12.98 %     12.35 %     13.52 %     13.07 %
Tangible book value per share $ 20.14     $ 19.94     $ 19.48     $ 18.67     $ 18.77     $ 18.63  
Return on average assets1   1.02 %     0.88 %     1.18 %     1.08 %     1.11 %     1.14 %
Net interest margin1   3.89 %     3.91 %     4.02 %     4.10 %     3.66 %     4.07 %
Efficiency ratio   70.39 %     71.60 %     69.64 %     66.76 %     68.93 %     65.10 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.10 %     0.11 %     0.13 %     0.15 %     0.14 %     0.16 %

1Annualized

Contact: Skylar Mearing, Marketing Director
Phone: 336.662.4840


Primary Logo

