Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

OAK RIDGE, N.C., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023 and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share.



Second Quarter 2023 Performance and Accomplishments

Earnings per share of $0.54, compared to $0.47 in the linked quarter and $0.63 for the second quarter of 2022.

for the year. #4 out of 106 Small Business Administration (“SBA”) 7a lenders in SBA’s North Carolina District office of total year-to-date loan approvals through July 21, 2023.

Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “Oak Ridge’s operating performance in the second quarter was solid considering the current economic conditions and the liquidity concerns in the banking industry. Despite the continued increase in market interest rates and concern over bank failures, asset quality was strong at the end of the quarter, our net interest margin was strong during the quarter, and our loans increased and deposits decreased just slightly from year end. Capital and liquidity levels remain strong. Oak Ridge remains focused on its full client relationships including long-term core deposit and lending solutions and other products and services that meet our customers’ financial objectives. We are incredibly proud of our team and appreciate their efforts in serving our clients and managing the Bank in a safe and sound manner.”

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock is payable on September 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2023, which represents the 19th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company. “We are pleased to pay another quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

Review of Balance Sheet at June 30, 2023, as compared to December 31, 2022

Total assets increased $24.2 million, or 4.1%, to $613.5 million, from $589.3 million.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $16.0 million, or 31.9%, to $34.3 million, from $50.4 million.

Securities available-for-sale increased $14.3 million, or 17.6%, to $95.2 million, from $80.9 million. Purchases of securities available-for-sale in 2023 of $40.1 million partially offset by sales, maturities, and repayments of $25.8 million accounted for the increase.

Securities held-to-maturity increased $7.4 million, or 66.3%, to $18.6 million due to reclassifications of subordinated debenture investments in other banks and bank holding companies from loans receivable to held-to-maturity securities. The reclassifications were $10.9 million and $7.4 million in December of 2022 and June of 2023, respectively. The lowest, largest, and average balance of each subordinated debenture investment in one bank or bank holding company as of June 30, 2023, was $331,000, $1.5 million, and $909,000, respectively. The book average life of the subordinated debenture portfolio was 3.28 years as of June 30, 2023.

Total net loans increased $20.4 million, or 3.8%, to $437.3 million, from $421.4 million. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.06% and 1.14% on June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Nonperforming assets represented 0.10% of total assets on June 30, 2023, compared to 0.13% on December 31, 2022. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology for establishing it allowance for loan loss. As a result of adopting this standard the Company’s retained earnings increased $24,000, the allowance for loan losses decreased $247,000, and the reserves for unfunded commitments increased $223,000.

Total deposits decreased $4.0 million, or 0.8%, to $486.2 million, from $481.0 million. The ratio of estimated uninsured deposits to total deposits for the Bank was 18.5% at June 30, 2023, compared to 22.1% at December 31, 2022.

Total borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances and under the Federal Reserve Term Funding Program increased $24 million, or 80.0%, to $54 million, from $30 million.

Stockholders’ equity increased $2.4 million, or 4.6%, to $55.0 million, from $52.6 million. Accumulated other comprehensive loss was $2.4 million, or 4.2% of total stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2023. The Bank’s Community Bank Leverage Ratio (“CBLR”) was 11.50% at June 30, 2023, compared to 11.27% at December 31, 2022. Financial institutions that follow the CBLR guidelines and have a CBLR of greater than 9% meet the well-capitalized regulatory requirement.



Review of Income Statement for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared same period ending June 30, 2022

Net interest income increased $192,000 to $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the year-ago quarter. The net interest margin increased 23 basis points to 3.89% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the year-ago quarter. On June 12 and 22, 2023, the Bank entered into two interest rate swap agreements totaling approximately $25.0 million to hedge balance sheet interest rate sensitivity and protect selected securities in its available-for-sale portfolio against changes in fair value related to changes in the benchmark interest rate.

The Company had a recovery of credit losses of $63,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $175,000 in the year-ago quarter. The primary risks inherent in the Bank’s loan portfolio, including the adequacy of the allowance or reserve for loan losses, are based on management’s assumptions regarding, among other factors, general and local economic conditions, which are difficult to predict and are beyond the Bank’s control. In estimating these risks, and the related loss reserve levels, management also considers the financial conditions of specific borrowers and credit concentrations with specific borrowers, groups of borrowers, and industries.

Noninterest income decreased $409,000 to $891,000 in the second quarter 2023 compared with the year-ago quarter. Significant contributors to the overall net decrease were: Decrease of $389,000 in gain on sale of SBA loans. On most 2023 originations the Company is retaining the guaranteed portion of the loan whereas in 2022 the Company sold substantially all guaranteed portions of the loans. Decreases of $49,000 in brokerage commissions on mortgage loans and income from Small Business Investment Corporation. Increase of $91,000 in other service charges and fees due to increase in fee income from managing deposits sold through the Intrafi deposit network.

Noninterest expense decreased $58,000, or 1.3%, to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the year-ago quarter.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc., and Bank of Oak Ridge

At Bank of Oak Ridge, we pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in-person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial well-being is easy, safe, and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000. Learn more about what makes Bank of Oak Ridge the Triad’s community bank by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield & Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Awards & Recognitions | Best Bank in the Triad | Triad’s Top Workplace Finalist | 2016 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Business Ethics | Triad’s Healthiest Employer Winner

Banking for Business & Personal | Mobile & Online Banking | Worldwide ATM | Debit, Credit + Rewards | Checking, Savings & Money Market | Loans + SBA | Mortgage | Insurance | Wealth Management

Let’s Talk | 336.644.9944 | www.BankofOakRidge.com | Extended Interactive Teller Machine Hours at all Triad Locations

Forward-looking Information This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2022 (Audited)

(Dollars in thousands)

2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 9,085 $ 12,467 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 25,218 37,889 Total cash and cash equivalents 34,303 50,356 Securities available-for-sale 95,213 80,939 Securities held-to-maturity, fair values of $16,364 and $10,350 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 18,566 11,161 Restricted stock, at cost 2,737 2,626 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,779 and $4,851 at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 437,259 421,444 Property and equipment, net 8,756 9,192 Accrued interest receivable 2,125 1,996 Bank owned life insurance 6,134 6,095 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 2,610 1,183 Other assets 5,798 4,289 Total assets $ 613,501 $ 589,281 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 110,637 $ 120,263 Interest-bearing 366,301 360,722 Total deposits 476,938 480,985 Short-term FHLB Advances 32,000 30,000 Federal Reserve bank term funding program 22,000 - Other short-term borrowings 286 418 Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities 8,248 8,248 Subordinated debentures 9,923 9,903 Lease liabilities – operating leases 2,610 1,183 Accrued interest payable 548 226 Other liabilities 5,902 5,675 Total liabilities 558,455 536,638 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,702,370 and 2,672,620 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 26,471 26,207 Retained earnings 30,939 28,642 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,364 ) (2,206 ) Total stockholders’ equity 55,046 52,643 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 613,501 $ 589,281

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

Six months ended June 30,

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022

2023 2022

Interest and dividend income Loans and fees on loans $ 5,780 $ 5,916 $ 5,051 $ 11,696 $ 10,539 Interest on deposits in banks 216 241 171 457 199 Restricted stock dividends 41 57 18 98 36 Interest on investment securities 1,368 839 408 2,206 764 Total interest and dividend income 7,405 7,053 5,648 14,457 11,538 Interest expense Deposits 1,374 1,023 237 2,396 494 Short-term and long-term debt 645 670 217 1,315 428 Total interest expense 2,019 1,693 454 3,711 922 Net interest income 5,386 5,360 5,194 10,746 10,616 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (63 ) 175 (107 ) 111 (19 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,449 5,185 5,301 10,635 10,635 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 149 147 150 297 287 Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans 12 22 61 34 133 Insurance commissions 109 97 112 206 226 Gain on sale of investment securities - 77 - 77 - Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans 96 232 485 328 514 Debit and credit card interchange income 299 292 308 591 585 Income from Small Business Investment Company 51 - 100 51 170 Income earned on bank owned life insurance 20 19 20 39 40 Other service charges and fees 155 166 64 320 124 Total noninterest income 891 1,052 1,300 1,943 2,079 Noninterest expense Salaries 2,180 2,312 2,340 4,492 4,356 Employee benefits 264 309 304 573 551 Occupancy 261 308 251 569 547 Equipment 239 211 243 450 496 Data and item processing 468 470 408 938 854 Professional and advertising 345 357 294 702 584 Stationery and supplies 34 34 34 68 60 Telecommunications 129 126 104 255 211 FDIC assessment 132 74 53 206 107 Other expense 366 390 445 757 747 Total noninterest expense 4,418 4,591 4,476 9,010 8,513 Income before income taxes 1,922 1,646 2,125 3,568 4,201 Income tax expense 434 365 422 799 836 Net income and income available to common stockholders $ 1,488 $ 1,281 $ 1,703 $ 2,769 $ 3,365 Basic and diluted income per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.47 $ 0.63 $ 1.02 $ 1.25 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,732,720 2,713,959 2,702,370 2,723,391 2,692,794





Selected Financial Data June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Return on average common stockholders' equity1 10.84 % 9.62 % 12.98 % 12.35 % 13.52 % 13.07 % Tangible book value per share $ 20.14 $ 19.94 $ 19.48 $ 18.67 $ 18.77 $ 18.63 Return on average assets1 1.02 % 0.88 % 1.18 % 1.08 % 1.11 % 1.14 % Net interest margin1 3.89 % 3.91 % 4.02 % 4.10 % 3.66 % 4.07 % Efficiency ratio 70.39 % 71.60 % 69.64 % 66.76 % 68.93 % 65.10 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.16 %

1Annualized

Contact: Skylar Mearing, Marketing Director

Phone: 336.662.4840