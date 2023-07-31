Submit Release
LeMaitre to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in August

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two upcoming investor conferences in August.

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 8th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on Monday, August 14, 2023.

David Roberts, President, will present at the UBS MedTech, Tools and Genomics Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Dana Point, CA. The company’s presentation is scheduled at 1:00 PM PT (4:00 PM ET).

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com


