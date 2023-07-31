Eric Young Joins VeriDaaS Corporation as CEO, Bringing Extensive Leadership and Strategy Expertise

Denver, CO, July 12, 2023 - VeriDaaS Corporation, the largest provider of commercially available Geiger-mode LiDAR data, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Young as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With a remarkable background in P&L leadership, strategy, M&A, and operations, Young brings a wealth of experience to drive the company's growth and strategic direction.

Young's career has been marked by a series of impressive achievements and successful leadership roles. He most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Operations at EverCommerce Solutions/Security Information Systems, where he managed a high-growth portfolio of five software companies. With his strong business acumen and expertise in P&L management, operations, and program management, Young played a pivotal role in delivering mission-critical security automation software and cybersecurity services to government and commercial customers globally.

Prior to that, Young held various executive positions at L3Harris Technologies, where he demonstrated his ability to lead complex business portfolios with demanding technological and customer requirements. As the General Manager of Geospatial Solutions, he successfully executed strategic pivots and improved profitability by more than 20%. Young also served as the Senior Director of Corporate Strategy & Business Development, where he guided the company's growth strategy and led key projects to support business decision-making.

As CEO, Young will be responsible for leading VeriDaaS Corporation's strategic initiatives, driving business growth, and reformulating the company's go-to-market strategy. His focus will be on addressing new market verticals, leveraging the company's geospatial data services, and fostering collaboration with the Board and management team to raise additional equity investment.

"I am honored to join VeriDaaS Corporation as its CEO," said Eric Young. "VeriDaaS has established itself as an industry leader in geospatial data services, and I am excited to lead the company in its next phase of growth. I look forward to working with the talented team at VeriDaaS to deliver innovative solutions and provide our customers with actionable insights derived from our advanced Geiger-Mode LiDAR technology."

Eric Young holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a B.S.E. in Mechanical Engineering from Princeton University.

About VeriDaaS

At VeriDaaS, we’re building the most comprehensive geospatial data library ever created, bringing a full spectrum of geospatial solutions, from data acquisition to GeoIntelligence analytics, to market. VeriDaaS’ highly accurate datasets and derivative products are curated and supported by an expert team and best-in-class IT infrastructure, resulting in some of the highest quality and most easily accessible products and solutions on the market today. We’re providing deeper insight for greater results. VeriDaaS’ purpose is to reduce the cost of data while expanding accessibility and functionality, satisfying the needs of end users across a wide range of new and emerging markets.

Media Contact:

Tammy Peterson

VP, Alliances & Marketing

tpeterson@veridaas.com