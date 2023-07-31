SwapACar.io has an official patent pending for its self-lending feature
This platform allows car sellers to function as lenders, to make a positive impact on millions of American lives.EAST ISLIP, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SwapACar.io, a pioneering online platform, today announced the launch of its innovative auto-selling service. This groundbreaking platform is designed to empower car sellers, particularly those struggling with loan payments, enabling them to act as lenders and set their own down payment and monthly payment conditions.
SwapACar.io is the brainchild of Joel Junior Cineas, a 23-year-old college student and seasoned manager of his family's oil company. Cineas developed SwapACar to assist individuals facing financial difficulties, such as job loss or struggles with car payments. The platform is a response to the alarming number of car repossessions in the United States, which currently stands at over 2.2 million vehicles per year.
"SwapACar.io is here to empower millions of Americans to take control of their auto vehicles and overcome these issues," said Cineas. "Our platform allows people with paid-off cars or those with car loans to act as a banker and charge down payments and monthly payment terms similar to those of a conventional bank loan."
The platform's patent-pending feature allows sellers to list their vehicles with ease, regardless of their payment status. Whether a vehicle is paid off, the owner is behind on loans or the vehicle is financed, SwapACar provides a solution. Sellers can create a lien term of up to 75 months if their car is already paid off, and they have the power to charge customers monthly payments and a down payment to get them into the vehicle.
The project is supported by three key individuals: Allen Hightower, Joel Cineas, and Carlos Olaya. The main objective is to establish a strong marketing presence and attract thousands of customers to the platform. This platform is designed for people who want to sell their vehicles or those who are behind on their loans. Apart from that, the platform is investing in its insurance department and is also a three-in-one platform that includes a marketplace, social media, and GPS map application. The company is unique in the sense that it aims to target dealerships that charge exorbitant prices for their vehicles and provide an alternate way for customers to buy and sell vehicles. The company plans to go public and secure millions of investments in the next few years, with the aim of expanding franchises across the United States and becoming the largest auto dealership that supports people behind on auto loans.
Joel Cineas believes that if swapacar.io grows substantially, it will revolutionize the auto industry. Used car dealerships may face significant challenges competing with us in the future.
For more information, visit swapacar.io
