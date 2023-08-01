Growing Nonprofit Footprint: SCAN Expands its Senior-focused Health Plans to Two New Northern California Counties
SCAN Health Plan plans to expand to California’s Fresno County and Madera County, pending regulatory approval.
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023 -- SCAN Health Plan, the second largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plan in California with nearly five decades of experience keeping seniors healthy and independent, plans to expand to California's Fresno County and Madera County, pending regulatory approval.
— Karen Schulte, president of Medicare Advantage for SCAN Health Plan
“As SCAN continues to grow and pioneer a revolution in how we care for older people in our country, we are committed to bringing a mission-driven not for profit option to more older adults everywhere” said Karen Schulte, president of Medicare Advantage for SCAN Health Plan. “We give our members and their families peace of mind knowing that SCAN prioritizes their health and independence over everything else.”
“We are excited to bring our award-winning affordable and personalized Medicare Advantage plans to new areas of Northern California,” said Quingan Zhou, general manager, Northern California & Expansion States at SCAN. “Our decision to expand our footprint in Northern California was driven by invitations from local health systems and medical groups who align with SCAN’s member-first approach to care and differentiated service and benefit experience.”
SCAN Health Plan is a subsidiary of SCAN Group, a not-for-profit organization tackling some of the biggest healthcare challenges facing seniors today. SCAN operates health plans in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.
The expansion is a key element of SCAN’s major growth and diversification initiatives.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 285,000 members across California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our service areas. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
