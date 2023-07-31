Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,767 in the last 365 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present at BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023 on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EDT (7:00 a.m. PDT).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Bolt’s website at www.boltbio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ pipeline candidates are built on the Company’s deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development. The Company’s pipeline includes BDC-1001, a HER2-targeting Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC); BDC-3042, a myeloid-modulating antibody; and multiple Boltbody ISAC collaboration programs. BDC-1001 is currently in Phase 2 clinical development following the successful completion of a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial that demonstrated tolerability and early clinical efficacy. BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2, is expected to initiate a Phase 1 trial in the second half of 2023. In preclinical development, BDC-3042 demonstrated the ability to convert tumor-supportive macrophages to tumor-destructive macrophages. Bolt Biotherapeutics is also developing multiple Boltbody™ ISACs in strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Paige Kelly
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-698-8699
paige.kelly@sternir.com

David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
858-717-2310
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present at BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more