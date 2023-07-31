Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of MSP Recovery, LLC (Nasdaq: MSPR) d/b/a LifeWallet (Nasdaq: LIFW) Shareholders Who Held Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: LCAPU, LCAP) Shares Prior to the Merger

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating securities fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of former shareholders of Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: LCAPU, LCAP), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), who acquired Lionheart shares before the closing of its business combination with MSP Recovery, LLC (Nasdaq: MSPR), on or before May 23, 2022. Immediately following the merger, MSPR stock was trading at more than $10.00 per share.



LifeWallet acquires assignments of recoveries from health insurance payors, healthcare providers and others, and uses its proprietary multi-level data analytics system to identify and then works to secure recoveries from responsible parties. LifeWallet typically obtains the assignment of all claim rights and pays out 50% of such recoveries (the “Assignor Interest”) as a contingent payment and retains the other 50% (the “MSPR Recovery Proceeds”). LifeWallet, a Delaware corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

On January 2, 2023, MSP Recovery announced that it would begin doing business as LifeWallet and changed its ticker symbol to Nasdaq: LIFW. LifeWallet common stock is currently trading at around $0.22 per share.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II investors may have claims based on alleged false and misleading statements and/or material omissions contained in the documents used to solicit shareholder approval for the business combination between Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II and MSP Recovery, LLC. Please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP at 1-844-696-7492 to discuss your investment losses, or by e-mail at elechtzin@edelson-law.com or medelson@edelson-law.com, or you can submit your information online HERE.

