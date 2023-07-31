“WildTail: America’s Wildest Conservation Success Story” Announces Nashville Premiere and Film Tour

NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Southeast Deer Partnership announce the premiere of “WildTail: America’s Wildest Conservation Success Story.” Narrated by country music star Dustin Lynch, the documentary takes viewers on the incredible journey of white-tailed deer from near extinction back to an ecological and economic hero of America's native landscapes.

"The white-tailed deer population is an incredible asset to the state and supports economic development, outdoor recreation, and diverse ecosystems,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “The population recovery shown in “WildTail” is a testament to the power of conservation efforts and a call to action for all Tennesseans to protect our native wildlife for generations to come."

The film was in-part funded with a $20,000 TWRA grant in partnership with 11 other states in the Southeast with the goal of educating hunters and non-hunters alike.

"Many Americans instinctively support regulated hunting, yet they may not fully understand the reasons behind it," said Joe Clements, the film's producer. "Our goal with this film was to bridge that knowledge gap. We aimed to create a cinematic experience that would resonate with viewers who enjoy dramas like Yellowstone, regardless of whether they personally hunt or fish."

The invitation-only film premiere will be at Ole Red, 300 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201 on Wednesday, August 2nd. The evening will commence with a reception at 6:00 PM, followed by the exclusive premiere screening of the film from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Q/A session with the film's director and event host committee members.

Following the premiere, “WildTail” will embark on a film tour across the Southeastern United States, inviting audiences to engage with America’s wildest conservation success story.

Kip Adams, that National Deer Association’s Chief Conservation Officer and steering committee member for the Southeast Deer Partnership shared, "WildTail is more than a film; it's a wake-up call. It’s a compelling narrative that underscores the critical role each of us plays in the future of America’s native wildlife. We hope this film will inspire viewers to join us in our commitment to conservation."

For more information about the film, request media credentials to the premiere, and subsequent tour dates, contact Emily Buck, TWRA_Press@tn.gov or 615-781-5272.

About "WildTail"

"WildTail: America's Wildest Conservation Success Story" is a feature-length documentary that guides viewers on the unlikely journey of white-tailed deer from near extinction back to an ecological and economic hero of America’s native landscapes. Featuring interviews with scientists, elected officials, media personalities and diverse thought leaders, WildTail recounts America’s wildest success story. For more visit WildTailMovie.com.

About Southeast Deer Partnership

The Southeast Deer Partnership is a unique collaboration of state and federal government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and private sector entities, all united by a shared interest in the future of deer hunting, wildlife management, and conservation. With a focus on education and advocacy, the partnership promotes science-based deer management and supports initiatives for hunter recruitment, retention, and reactivation. Their inaugural project has successfully compiled the first comprehensive dataset outlining the extensive socio-economic and conservation benefits of deer hunting in the region.

About Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

TWRA is the state agency tasked with protecting, preserving, and managing wildlife and fisheries populations and their habitats for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also ensures public safety with the implementation of boating safety education and enforcement. TWRA manages 1.6 million acres of state land, 60,000 acres of lakes, and 60,000 miles of streams and waterways in Tennessee. Conservation work in Tennessee is primarily funded by the sales of hunting and fishing licenses.

--TWRA--