Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) which serves Central California ranked as the Nation’s #1 Performing Bank for 2022

LODI, Calif., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB), the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California (F&M Bank), is pleased to announce that the Company has been recognized as the #1 Performing Bank in the nation across all asset categories for 2022 according to Bank Director Magazine’s 2023 “RankingBanking” study.



The RankingBanking study scores the 300 largest publicly traded banks nationally based on year-end performance for 2022, using return on average equity, return on average assets, capital adequacy, asset quality and one-year total shareholder return. Banks are scored on each of the five metrics. The scores are merged into an overall score, which determines the ranking. The data is compiled by Piper Sandler & Co. using S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

"We are extremely honored to be ranked as the #1 Performing Bank in the nation by Bank Director Magazine." said Kent A. Steinwert, Chairman, President and CEO of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB). “Our extraordinary financial results in 2022 and through the first half of 2023 continue our long history of superior performance. Since the founding of the company, 107-years ago, we have followed the operating philosophy of serving the needs of our four key constituents in a balanced manner. Our strategies have resulted in long-term shareholder value creation, stable career opportunities for employees, value-based and superior service to our customers and significant reinvestment in the communities we serve to improve the overall quality of life. The Board of Directors extends our sincere gratitude to our customers, employees, shareholders and communities for their ongoing support of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB). We are humbled by Bank Director Magazine’s recognition and are proud to have been trusted for generations in the communities we serve.”

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FMCB, is the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, doing business as F&M Bank. Founded in 1916, F&M Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank, which proudly serves Central California through 32 convenient locations. F&M Bank offers a full complement of loan, deposit, equipment leasing and treasury management products to businesses, as well as a full suite of consumer banking products.

F&M Bank is financially strong, with over $5.3 billion in assets, and is consistently recognized as one of the nation's safest banks by national bank rating firms. The Bank has maintained a 5-Star rating from BauerFinancial for 31 consecutive years, longer than any other commercial bank in the State of California. The FDIC rated Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California "Outstanding" in their 2022 Community Reinvestment Act examination. This is the highest possible rating.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has distributed cash dividends to its shareholders for 88 consecutive years and has increased the annual cash dividend for 58 consecutive years. As a result, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a member of a select group of only 50 publicly traded companies referred to as “Dividend Kings”, and is ranked 15th in that group and is the highest-ranking bank in the nation.

F&M Bank is the 14th largest bank lender to agriculture in the United States. F&M Bank operates in Central California and serves the counties of Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Merced, Napa, Alameda and Contra Costa. This geographic region has a total population in excess of 6.6 million people.

F&M Bank was named the “Best Community Bank in California” by Newsweek magazine, in October 2021. Newsweek’s ranking recognizes those financial institutions that best serve their customers’ needs in each state. This recognition speaks to the superior customer service the F&M Bank team members provide to its clients.

F&M Bank was inducted into the National Agriculture Science Center’s “Ag Hall of Fame” at the end of 2021 for providing resources, financial advice, guidance, and support to the agribusiness communities as well as to students in the next generation of agribusiness workforce. F&M Bank is dedicated to helping California remain the premier agricultural region in the world and will continue to work with the next generation of farmers, ranchers, and processors. F&M Bank remains committed to servicing the needs of agribusiness in California as has been the case since its founding 107 years ago.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding loan and deposit production (including any growth representations), balance sheet management, levels of net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, the competitive environment, financial and regulatory policies of the United States government, water management issues in California and general economic conditions, inflation, recessions, natural disasters, economic uncertainty in the United States, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services. These and other important factors are detailed in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs, and various other securities law filings made periodically by the Company, copies of which are available from the Company’s website. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

For more information about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and F&M Bank, visit fmbonline.com.

